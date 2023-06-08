Washing Machine cleaning maintenance can feel disheartening, when you have to combat smells, mould and blockages. However, it doesn’t have to be. The key to keeping your Washing Machine clean is all down to staying on top of it - regularly making sure you’re looking after your appliance.

What’s more, many Washing Machines actually make this process a bit easier for you, with smart technologies enabled to help you clean your machine without the hassle. Many of LG’s Washing Machines offer a TubClean facility making appliance cleaning easier than ever before. However, if you have an older appliance or just don’t know how to get that smell out of your Washing Machine- we've compiled the best fool-proof hacks to keep the dirt at bay.

The team at LG has put together a Washing Machine cleaning guide to give you the best helpful tips and tricks to keep on top of your Washing Machine hygiene.

1. 5 steps for cleaning front load Washing Machines

2. 10 essential Washing Machine cleaning tips

3. FAQs