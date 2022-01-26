How to Pick an Energy Efficient Washing Machine

Star Rating

Energy star ratings allow you to compare the efficiency of washing machines to achieve the same level of performance to similar models with the same or similar capacities. You can’t compare the efficiency of washing machines with different capacities, because the size is used to calculate its rating.

Most commonly, an appliance will be given a rating out of 5: the higher the rating, the more energy efficient it is. Ratings can be given in whole or half star increments. You’ll find energy efficient models in our store with 4½ and even 5 star ratings, like this 15kg Washing Machine with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™.