TERMS & CONDITIONS FOR OHSEM APRIL PROMO 2026

1. This LG Subscribe Hot Deals Cool Raya 2026 (collectively “Campaign”) is sponsored by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U)(AJL932279)("LGE") subject to the Terms & Conditions herein.





2. Campaign Period:

This Campaign starts on 1st April 2026 and shall end on 30th April 2026.

Installation period of Eligible Product : 1st April 2026 – 31st May 2026

3. Eligible Product & Criteria:

Customer have to subscribe minimum one (1) unit of LG's Aircond (Subscription).

Customers who successfully purchase Eligible Product via subscription scheme by signing the sales or rental contract to which had been approved by LGE. Only products that had been completed with installation within the Campaign Period will be considered as successfully purchased or rented and eligible for the promotion. Copy of Purchase/Rental Contract and installation date is needed to participate.

4. Eligible Participants:

This Campaign is open to legal residents of Malaysia above the age of 18 years, except the employees and their immediate families of LGE, participating LGE authorized retailers and partner agencies. For the avoidance of doubt, the event is open to individuals only. Corporate or other entities or groups are not eligible to participate. LGE reserves the right to verify an individual eligibility to entrants.

5. Eligible Free Gift(s):

Limited to customer who purchased 3 units and above:

Eligible Products purchased are 3 or more units One (1) unit of Aero Furniture* (excluding CareShip)

* Air Purifier will be delivered by third party courier service to the installation address of Eligible Product.

* There is no installation provided upon Air Purifier delivery.

* Eligible Gift of Air Purifier will be provided without the CareShip (service) package. Winners are to purchase the CareShip.

6. Installation Criteria for Eligible Product:-

a) Installation subject to successful credit approval and availability of Eligible Product stock.

b) Other terms and conditions provided under Subscription form shall apply.

c) Subscription Ownership Transfer (SOT) is allowed, subjected to LGE approval and discretion.

7. Eligible Participants who failed to install the Eligible Product during Campaign Period will NOT be eligible for any of the Eligible Gifts. No appeals will be entertained by LGE and the Eligible Gift will be forfeited.

8. Eligible Gift(s) is based on a first-come, first-serve basis and while stocks last. Delivery of the Eligible Gift(s) will be made available March 2026 onwards. The Eligible Gift(s) will be delivered to the installation address of the Eligible Products only. LGE will not entertain request for change of delivery address or changes of delivery information.

9. The Campaign shall be void where restricted or prohibited by law.

10. LGE accepts no responsibility for any inaccurate name or email or address information provided by the participants which resulted in the announcement e-mail and/or delivery of Eligible Gift not being received in accordance with these terms and conditions.

11. Participants will only be confirmed as winner(s) after the verification of validity of each participation. LGE reserves the right to check the validity of any participation. Entries failing to comply with the Terms and Conditions herein will not be accepted.

12. LGE collects personal data in order to conduct this Campaign and entry is conditional on providing this personal data. During the Contest Period, LGE or its appointed delivery partner and/or agencies and/or relevant third party merchant may collect customers information including personal information in the form of, among others, survey forms, delivery of Eligible Gift / Gift Card(s) forms, interviews, audio recordings, visual recordings and photographs (whether on our own or by appointed service provided) taken during the Promotion. By participating in the Contest, you agree to the collection, use, disclosure and processing of your personal information by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (“LGE”), its affiliates, third party, business partners and/or service providers in order to conduct the Contest, and in accordance with the LGE Privacy Policy at LGE will also use and handle personal data as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed https://www.lg.com/my/privacy . A request to access, update or correct any private information should be directed to LGE.

13. LGE will not assume any responsibility or liability for all the Eligible Gift(s). LGE expressly excludes and disclaims any representations, warranties or endorsement, implied or express, written or oral, of the gift offered under this Promotion, including but not limited to any warranty of quality, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, health and safety. The Eligible Gift(s) is offered solely by the merchant under such Terms and Conditions as may be determined by the merchant. Any dispute arising from or in connection with the gift offered by the merchant shall be resolved by the users directly with the merchant.

14. LGE reserves the right to change the Eligible Gift(s) with other gift(s) or products of similar value without prior notice.

15. LGE reserves the right to reject any participants if LGE suspects in its sole discretion that the purchase of Eligible Products is to be fraudulent in any way or otherwise.

16. LGE reserves the right to change any condition on the promotion or products without prior notice.

17. The Eligible Gift(s) is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash. The Eligible Gift(s) must be taken as offered and cannot be varied.

18. The Eligible Gift will be forfeited if Winner failed to be contacted. The Eligible Gift will not be replaced in the event that it is lost, damage and stolen after it has been posted out by LGE

19. In case of any dispute, LGE reserves the right to make the final decision. LGE’s decision is final and binding non further correspondences or appeal will be entertained.

20. You have fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and condition of this Campaign and agree to keep harmless to the organizers from any claims, losses, liability and damage, loss, accident to person or property or from the respective your breach of the rules, terms and condition of this Promotion or your infringement of any law, regulation and / or policies.

21. Each participant agrees that LGE shall be at liberty to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute or use his/her particulars (including any publicly available Facebook/Instagram profile photo and details):

a) In connection with this Promotion and/or LGE products;

b) For the promotion and publicity of this Campaign and/or LGE products;

c) In any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, and in any part of the world, including without limitation on online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram; at LGE’s sole discretion and royalty-free and without obligation of attribution or consent.

22. Participants will only be confirmed as winner(s) after the verification of validity of each participation. LGE reserves the right to check the validity of any participation. Entries failing to comply with the Terms and Conditions herein will not be accepted.

23. LGE reserves the right to disqualify any participant suspected of fraud, hacking, tampering with the Campaign submission process or if LGE believes that the Participant’s entry and/or results has been manipulated in any way by machines or computers or breach of any terms and conditions of the Promotion.

24. By participating in this Campaign, each consumer agrees to release and hold LGE and its employee, officers, directors, shareholders, agents ,representatives, parents companies, affiliate ,subsidiaries, licenses, advertising, promotion and fulfillment agencies , and legal advisor , harmless from any and all losses , damages, rights claims and actions of any kind in connection with the Campaign or resulting from acceptance, possession , use or misuse of the Eligible Gift or from any gift-related activity, including without limitation, personal injury ,death and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation , or invasion of privacy.

25. All pictures and /or images of the Eligible Product(s) and the Eligible Gift(s) found in any advertising and marketing material are for illustration purposes only and may be different from the actual products.

26. The Terms and Condition stated herein shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with Malaysian Laws and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Malaysian Courts.