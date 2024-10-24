Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Work, behind the scenes

Work smarter but not harder. Experience LG Affectionate Intelligence at work. Productivity. Efficiency. Clarity. You can work even better at your work place where LG AI is ready to support you.

Work, behind the scenes Watch the film

 

LG AI
Affectionate Intelligence

Great work starts with a great work environment, and that goes beyond furniture and décor.

LG AI smart office solutions thoughtfully optimize lighting, sound, and air quality, creating an environment where you can work at your best.

 

 

LG PuriCare AeroBooster

The AI button on the LG AI Magic Remote is highlighted, with the features AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard introduced above it.

Enhanced convenience tailored to your needs

LG PuriCare AeroBooster enhances convenience with advanced user-friendly features tailored to your needs. The ultra-slim, premium design is well-suited for smaller spaces and enhances any room as a design statement.

Learn More

 

AI+Smart air control saves more energy

In energy-saving mode, fan speed is auto adjusted, and energy consumption can be reduced by over 49% compared to auto mode.

Learn More

 

V Filter

The antibacterial multi-filtration system powerfully removes dust, odors, viruses, bacteria, mold, and allergens from the air.

Learn More

 

 

LG gram

A woman slides open a frosted glass door and enters. Inside the laundry room, a boy is placing laundry into the LG washing machine.The washing machine screen displays the text &quot;AI Wash.

*This product is not yet available.

The Power of Hybrid AI

Offline or online? gram, the Hybrid AI that’s always ready to bring you the best across both worlds. Offline, gram AI lets you securely search and summarize your personal files instantly. Online, gram chat Cloud, powered by GPT-4o, takes your productivity to the next level.

 

gram chat On-Device

Catch what you missed, Instant summaries, even offline

*This product is not yet available.

 

gram chat Cloud

Your go-to conversational assistant

*This product is not yet available.

 

 

LG Round Cassette

smart home kv

Quiet yet powerful

LG Round Cassette, with its premium design, covers large areas with flexible airflow. It operates quietly at a noise level reduced to 39dB(A), lower than that of a library (40dB(A)), so you can live in quieter comfort.
*Noise level is measured at 14.5kW low flow rate.
*The products sold may differ by country.

Learn More

 

Slim and Compact design

The LG Round Cassette's compact design makes the interior look more spacious and secure.

Learn More

 

Minimal exposure design

LG Round Cassette hides clunky parts into a smooth surface to provide harmony and aesthetic to the living area.

Learn More

 

6-Step vane control

Crystal vane allows for 6-step precision control for cool and warm airflow in every direction.

Learn More

 

Perfect round airflow

Perfect round airflow without blind spots with a possibility to control the four vanes individually.

Learn More

 

 

LG PuriCare AeroBooster

*[AI+ Energy Saving]

1) Test date: '24.10.24 ~ '24.10.25

2) Target model: AS55*G***

3) Test agency: TUVRheinland

4) Test conditions: Temperature 23±5℃, Humidity 55±15%

5) Test method: Intergrated Power Consumption of each operation mode.(8 hours after 15 minutes from the start of each operation mode)

6) Test result: AI+ mode for the air purifier has 49.6% higher energy saving performance than Smart+ mode(Intergrated Power Consumption(Wh) : AI+ Mode 28.260Wh Vs. Smart+ Mode 56.085Wh)

7) It can be turned on or off through the ThinQ app.

**The test result is based on a lab environment and can vary if conditions change.

***The product image is for illustrative purposes.

****Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.

 

*[Removes odors, smog and airborne chemicals]

1) Test date: '24. 9.5~'24.9.30

2) Test agency: KCL

3) Test subject: AS155GWDL

4) Test conditions: Temperature 21±1℃, humidity 45±5%, test chamber 8.0±0.5㎥

5) Test method: SPS-KACA002-132:2022

6) Test results: NO2 (over 99.5% removal after 30 minutes of operation), SO2 (80% removal after 30 minutes of operation, 99% removal after 120 minutes of operation)

7) Test mode: Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

**The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

***The product image is for illustrative purposes.

 

*[Removes mold]

1) Test date: `24.09.11~`24.10.17

2) Target model: AS55*G***

3) Test agency: KCL

4) Test conditions: ISO 16000-36:L2018., Test time 1h, Temperature 22.8±0.5℃, Humidity 51.5±1.0%, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

5) Test strain: Aspergillus brasiliensis ATCC 9642

6) Test method: Reduction test for Airborne microbes in chamber space (protocol)

7) Test result: Reduction test for Airborne microbes, 99.9%**The test result is based on a lab environment and can vary if conditions change.

 

***[Removes viruses]

1) Test date: '24.9.10~24.9.11

2) Target model: AS55*G***

3) Test agency: KTL

4) Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, fan booster, turbo drive

5) Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value, operate the product for 30 minutes, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

6) Test bacteria: Phi-X174 (ATCC13706-B1)

7) Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

8) Test result: 98.9% removal of Staphylococcus epidermidis in a 60㎥ space****The test result is based on a lab environment and can vary if conditions change.

 

*****[Removes bacteria]

1) Test date: '24.9.10~24.9.11

2) Target model: AS55*G***

3) Test agency: KTL

4) Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, fan booster, turbo drive

5) Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value. Operate the product for 1 hour and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

6) Test bacteria: S. epidermidis (ATCC 12228)

7) Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

8) Test result: 99.8% removal of Staphylococcus epidermidis in a 60㎥ space a

******The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change

*******The product image is for illustrative purposes.

LG gram

gram chat On-Device

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. "Search by Conversation" is currently in Beta and will be updated in the future.

*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user.

① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results.

② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.

*This feature supports English and Korean language only.

*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.

*This feature supports English and Korean language only.

**The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.

**This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.

**This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.

***Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control

 

gram chat Cloud

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.

*gram chat Cloud requires installation prior to use and the creation of a separate account.

*Usage limits apply to gram chat Cloud. The maximum monthly token usage is 200K, with a monthly usage limit of 450 requests and a daily usage limit of 30 requests.

*Exceeding these limits will result in a downgrade to the GPT-4o mini model and disable function calling.

*While gram chat Cloud does not collect personal prompts, it may request access to your Google or Microsoft account for feature integration purposes.

**Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.

 