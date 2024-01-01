32" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (31.5" Diagonal)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
FEATURE-MULTI
-
Size(Inch)
31.5"
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1976)
68%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
16.7M colors
-
Pixel pitch(mm)
0.36375x0.36375
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness(Typ.)
250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1200:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time_Typ.(on/off)
-
-
(GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Semi-Glare, 3H (BOE Panel is semi-galre)
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Signal Input (D-Sub)
Yes
-
Signal Input (DVI-D)
No
-
Signal Input (Composite)
No
-
Signal Input (S-Video)
No
-
Signal Input (Component)
No
-
Signal Input (SCART)
No
-
Signal Input (CI Slot)
No
-
Signal Input (HDMI)
Yes
-
Signal Input (DisplayPort)
No
-
Signal Input (Others)
No
-
Signal Input ([ Jack Location ])
Back (horizontal)
-
Audio Input (RCA)
No
-
Audio Input (PC Audio In)
No
-
Audio Input (Mic In)
No
-
Audio Input (Others)
No
-
Audio Intput ([ Jack Location ])
No
-
Audio Output (RCA)
No
-
Audio Output (Headphone Out)
Yes
-
Audio Output (Line-out)
No
-
Audio Output (Optical out)
No
-
Audio Output (Others)
No
-
Audio Output ([ Jack Location ])
Back
SPEAKER
-
Type
No
-
Audio output (watt)
No
-
Others
No
POWER
-
Input/Output (Type)
Adapter
-
Input/Output (Input)
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Consumption (NOrmal On(typ.))
37W
-
Consumption (Sleep Mode(Max))
0.3W under
-
Consumption (DC Off(Max))
0.3W under
FREQUENCY
-
D-sub (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
D-sub (V-Frequency)
56~63Hz
-
DVI-D (H-Frequency)
No
-
DVI-D (V-Frequency)
No
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56~61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
No
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
No
RESOLUTION
-
PC (D-sub)
1920*1080
-
PC (Digital (DVI-D / HDMI))
1920*1080
-
PC (Display Port)
No
-
Video (HDMI)
1080P
-
Video (Component)
No
-
Video (Video)
No
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color(On mode)
White
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
OSD
-
Languange (Country)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
Languange (Number of Language)
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture (Picture Mode)
Yes
-
Picture (Reader Mode)
Yes
-
Picture (Original Ratio)
Yes
-
Picture (PIP/PBP)
No
-
Sound (SRS)
No
-
Sound (Dolby Surround)
No
-
Sound (AVL (Auto Volume))
No
-
Sound (Equalizer)
No
-
General Function (DDC/CI)
Yes
-
General Function (HDCP)
Yes
-
General Function (Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment))
Yes
-
General Function (Remote Control)
No
-
General Function (Key Lock)
Yes
-
General Function (Plug & Play)
Yes
-
General Function (Response Time Control)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Auto Resolution)
No
-
Special Feature (Color Calibrated)
No
-
Special Feature (Color Cloning 2.0)
No
-
Special Feature (Color Weekness)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Dual Control)
No
-
Special Feature (Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution ))
No
-
Special Feature (Flicker safe)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Mechanical Switch)
No
-
Special Feature (Motion Energy Saver)
No
-
Special Feature (Automatic Standby)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Six Axis Control)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Smart Energy Saving)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Super Resolution+)
Yes
-
Special Feature (True Color Finder)
No
-
Special Feature (True Color Pro)
No
-
Special Feature (4 screen split)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Remote app.)
No
-
Special Feature (Black Stabilizer)
Yes
-
Special Feature (OnScreen Control)
Yes
COLOR
-
Front
White
-
B/Cover
White
-
Stand
White
-
Base
White
-
Others
-
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes / -5º ~ 10º
-
Swivel(Angle)
No
-
Height(mm)
No
-
Pivot
No
-
Dual Hinge
No
-
Others
-
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Dimension (Set (with Stand))
726.6x204.8x491.9
-
W*D*H (Set (without Stand))
726.6x94.1x430.1
-
cm (Box)
814x140x510
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
200x100
-
Weight (Set (with Stand))
6.5kg
-
Kg (Set (without Stand))
6.0kg
-
Box
9.1kg
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
None
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Hand hole
STANDARD
-
TCO
No
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
No
-
TUV-Ergo
No
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
ERP
Yes
-
ISO13406-2
No
-
EPEAT
Yes
-
VESA compatible
Yes
-
Medical Certificatioin
No
-
Windows
Yes
-
CCC
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Option
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
Option
