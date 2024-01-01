32" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (31.5" Diagonal)

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32MP58HQ-P

All Spec

FEATURE-MULTI

  • Size(Inch)

    31.5"

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1976)

    68%

  • Color Depth(Number of Colors)

    16.7M colors

  • Pixel pitch(mm)

    0.36375x0.36375

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920*1080

  • Brightness(Typ.)

    250cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    1200:1

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time_Typ.(on/off)

    -

  • (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Semi-Glare, 3H (BOE Panel is semi-galre)

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Signal Input (D-Sub)

    Yes

  • Signal Input (DVI-D)

    No

  • Signal Input (Composite)

    No

  • Signal Input (S-Video)

    No

  • Signal Input (Component)

    No

  • Signal Input (SCART)

    No

  • Signal Input (CI Slot)

    No

  • Signal Input (HDMI)

    Yes

  • Signal Input (DisplayPort)

    No

  • Signal Input (Others)

    No

  • Signal Input ([ Jack Location ])

    Back (horizontal)

  • Audio Input (RCA)

    No

  • Audio Input (PC Audio In)

    No

  • Audio Input (Mic In)

    No

  • Audio Input (Others)

    No

  • Audio Intput ([ Jack Location ])

    No

  • Audio Output (RCA)

    No

  • Audio Output (Headphone Out)

    Yes

  • Audio Output (Line-out)

    No

  • Audio Output (Optical out)

    No

  • Audio Output (Others)

    No

  • Audio Output ([ Jack Location ])

    Back

SPEAKER

  • Type

    No

  • Audio output (watt)

    No

  • Others

    No

POWER

  • Input/Output (Type)

    Adapter

  • Input/Output (Input)

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Consumption (NOrmal On(typ.))

    37W

  • Consumption (Sleep Mode(Max))

    0.3W under

  • Consumption (DC Off(Max))

    0.3W under

FREQUENCY

  • D-sub (H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • D-sub (V-Frequency)

    56~63Hz

  • DVI-D (H-Frequency)

    No

  • DVI-D (V-Frequency)

    No

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    56~61Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    No

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    No

RESOLUTION

  • PC (D-sub)

    1920*1080

  • PC (Digital (DVI-D / HDMI))

    1920*1080

  • PC (Display Port)

    No

  • Video (HDMI)

    1080P

  • Video (Component)

    No

  • Video (Video)

    No

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Color(On mode)

    White

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    White Blinking

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

OSD

  • Languange (Country)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

  • Languange (Number of Language)

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture (Picture Mode)

    Yes

  • Picture (Reader Mode)

    Yes

  • Picture (Original Ratio)

    Yes

  • Picture (PIP/PBP)

    No

  • Sound (SRS)

    No

  • Sound (Dolby Surround)

    No

  • Sound (AVL (Auto Volume))

    No

  • Sound (Equalizer)

    No

  • General Function (DDC/CI)

    Yes

  • General Function (HDCP)

    Yes

  • General Function (Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment))

    Yes

  • General Function (Remote Control)

    No

  • General Function (Key Lock)

    Yes

  • General Function (Plug & Play)

    Yes

  • General Function (Response Time Control)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Auto Resolution)

    No

  • Special Feature (Color Calibrated)

    No

  • Special Feature (Color Cloning 2.0)

    No

  • Special Feature (Color Weekness)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Dual Control)

    No

  • Special Feature (Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution ))

    No

  • Special Feature (Flicker safe)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Mechanical Switch)

    No

  • Special Feature (Motion Energy Saver)

    No

  • Special Feature (Automatic Standby)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Six Axis Control)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Smart Energy Saving)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Super Resolution+)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (True Color Finder)

    No

  • Special Feature (True Color Pro)

    No

  • Special Feature (4 screen split)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Remote app.)

    No

  • Special Feature (Black Stabilizer)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (OnScreen Control)

    Yes

COLOR

  • Front

    White

  • B/Cover

    White

  • Stand

    White

  • Base

    White

  • Others

    -

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes / -5º ~ 10º

  • Swivel(Angle)

    No

  • Height(mm)

    No

  • Pivot

    No

  • Dual Hinge

    No

  • Others

    -

SIZE/WEIGHT

  • Dimension (Set (with Stand))

    726.6x204.8x491.9

  • W*D*H (Set (without Stand))

    726.6x94.1x430.1

  • cm (Box)

    814x140x510

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    200x100

  • Weight (Set (with Stand))

    6.5kg

  • Kg (Set (without Stand))

    6.0kg

  • Box

    9.1kg

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face Down

  • Stand Packing Type

    None

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo

  • Handle

    Hand hole

STANDARD

  • TCO

    No

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    No

  • TUV-Ergo

    No

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • ERP

    Yes

  • ISO13406-2

    No

  • EPEAT

    Yes

  • VESA compatible

    Yes

  • Medical Certificatioin

    No

  • Windows

    Yes

  • CCC

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Option

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    Option

