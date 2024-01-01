We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
694L Side-by-Side Fridge with Door-in-Door™ in White Glass Finish
*Based on Intertek testing of SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC, and LFX31945ST/02, according to LG internal test method, measuring percentage reduction in exchange rate of air when opening Door-in-Door™ compared to fridge door for 10 seconds. Results may vary by models and duration of door opening.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Bacteria:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae.
*Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted.
*Results may vary in real use conditions.
*The blue light in the image above is the illustration purposes only.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
Modern Elegance In Every Detail
*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by LinearCooling™ and DoorCooling+™.
*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect for Easier Control
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 7.0 or later or iOS 11 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
655
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 743
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
White Glass
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
655
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
416
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
123
-
Product Weight (kg)
112
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 743
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Door - Twist Ice Maker
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
White Glass
-
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
LED (1)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes (3)
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Freezer Light
LED (1)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes (3)
Find locally
