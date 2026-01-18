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xBoom Buds by will.i.am
Focus for Class Escape for Me-Time.
Perfect for online classes, calls, long study sessions, and relaxing with rich sound during your me-time.
UltraGear™ Monitor
Stressed Out? Let’s Game It Out.
Up to 200Hz ultra-smooth speed for your after-class gaming sessions. Cooling off after exams or climbing the ranks — feel every move.
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