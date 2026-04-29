LG Student Purchase Program TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. Promotion Period : Promotion starts from 1 June 2026 and shall end on 30 June 2026 .

2. Eligible Products: The Products listed below are eligible for Student Purchase Program at a discounted rate:

Product Category Model Monitor UltraGear(Gaming) 24G411A-B.ATS 27G610A-B.ATSQ 27G640A-B.ATSQ 32G600A-B.ATSQ 27GX790A-B.ATS 32GX870A-B.ATS 45GX950A-B.ATS UltraWide(WideScreen) 29U531A-W.ATS 34U530A-W.ATS Smart Monitor 27U511SA-W.ATS 32U889SA-W.ATS Speaker xboom GRAB.AMYSLBK BOUNCE.AMYSLBK ‎STAGE301.AMYSLBK Earbud BUDS.AAMALBK

3. Eligible Participants:

This Promotion is open to Students aged 18 and above, and to Parents of Students below 18 (“Participant”), [CS1] who are enrolled in or accepted by a Public or Private Education Institution (“Institution”)Parents or legal guardians of Students below 18, as well as Educators, including campus staff and lecturers and verified by LGE as eligible for Eligible Products.

4. Eligible Complimentary Gift(s):

One (1) unit of BUDS.AAMALBK – complimentary xboom buds mini pouch

Limited to 200 units only. First come, first served basis. While stocks last.

5. How to participate:

Step 1: Enter Your Details

Fill in the required information on the student program webpage(https://www.lg.com/my/student-program/).

Step 2: Verify Your Education Email

Stay on the webpage and validate your education email address [.edu.my] by entering the OTP (One-Time Password) sent to your email inbox.

Step 3: Get Your Coupon Code

After successful verification, your exclusive student coupon code will be automatically generated and displayed on the webpage.[CS2]

Step 4: Login or Create an LG Account

Create an LG Member account or log in to your existing account.

Step 5: Apply Coupon & Enjoy Savings

Apply your exclusive student coupon code at “checkout” on the LG Official Website to enjoy exclusive student discounts on eligible products.

6. The Promotion shall be void where restricted or prohibited by law.

7. LGE accepts no responsibility for any inaccurate name or email address information provided by the participants.

8. LGE collects personal data in order to conduct this Promotion and entry is conditional on providing this personal data. During the Promotion Period, LGE or its appointed agencies and/or relevant third party merchant may collect customers information including personal information in the form of, among others, survey forms, redemption of Eligible Complimentary Gift / Gift Card(s) forms, interviews, audio recordings, visual recordings and photographs (whether on our own or by appointed service provided) taken during the Promotion. By participating in the Promotion, you agree to the collection, use, disclosure and processing of your personal information by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (“LGE”), its affiliates, third party, business partners and/or service providers in order to conduct the Promotion, and in accordance with the LGE Privacy Policy at LGE will also use and handle personal data as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed https://www.lg.com/my/privacy. A request to access, update or correct any private information should be directed to LGE.

9. Participants must ensure that the details provided in the web form are true, accurate, current and complete with the original purchase receipt. LGE will not entertain any requests by Participants to amend any errors made by Participants in the form submitted to us.

10. LGE reserves the right to disqualify and remove any Participants from the Promotion without prior notification or disclosure of information should the Participants be suspected of tampering with their entries or breach the Promotion terms and conditions and/or deemed inappropriate.

11. In case of any dispute, LGE reserves the right to make the final decision. LGE’s decision is final and binding no further correspondences or appeal will be entertained.

12. LGE reserves the right to exchange any rewards with other reward(s) or products of similar value without prior notice.

13. The Eligible Complimentary Gift will be forfeited if participant failed to be contacted. The Eligible Complimentary Gift will not be replaced in the event that it is lost, damage and stolen after it has been delivered by LGE. LGE accepts no responsibility for any inaccurate name or postal address information provided by the participants which in resulted of the Eligible Complimentary Gifts not being received in accordance with these terms and conditions. The Eligible Complimentary Gifts will not be replaced in the event that it is lost, damage and stolen after it has been posted out by LGE. Self-collection on the purchased dealers or warehouse and delivery to promoter are not allowed.

14. If LGE subsequently discovers that any winner/recipient was in fact not eligible to participate in the Promotion, LGE shall reserve the right to reclaim the Eligible Complimentary Gift, if already claimed by the supposed winner or recipient and dispose of the said Eligible Complimentary Gift in such manner and to such charitable organizations as LGE deems fit or in compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

15. LGE may, at any time in its sole and absolute discretion, with or without notice, vary, modify, delete or add to LGE Promotion Terms and Conditions, or withdraw or discontinue the Promotion, at any time without notice, obligation or liability.

16. The Eligible Gift is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash. The Eligible Gift(s) must be taken as offered and cannot be varied.

17. You have fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and condition of this Promotion and agree to keep harmless to the organizers from any claims, losses, liability and damage, loss, accident to person or property or from the respective your breach of the rules, terms and condition of this Promotion or your infringement of any law, regulation and / or policies.

18. By participating in this Promotion, each consumer agrees to release and hold LGE and its employee, officers, directors, shareholders, agents ,representatives, parents companies, affiliate ,subsidiaries, licenses, advertising, promotion and fulfilment agencies, and legal advisor , harmless from any and all losses , damages, rights claims and actions of any kind in connection with the Promotion or resulting from acceptance, possession , use or misuse of the Eligible Gift or from any gift-related activity, including without limitation, personal injury ,death and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation , or invasion of privacy.

19. The Terms and Condition stated herein shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with Malaysian Laws and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Malaysian Courts.

20. IMPORTANT:

a) This Promotion is not valid in conjunction with other promotions, vouchers or discounts.

b) This Promotion cannot be combined with any other ongoing Promotion and/or Promotion for the eligible gift. Customers may participate in only one promotion, even if the eligible products are similar.

c) Other terms and condition apply. If you do not agree with any of these terms and condition for any reason, please do not participate in the Promotional Activity and do not submit any entry.