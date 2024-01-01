LG NANO75 75" 4K Smart NanoCell TV with AI ThinQ® (2021)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Type
4K NanoCell
-
Screen Size
75
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Color / NanoCell
Yes
-
LCD (IPS, VA)
Multi
-
Color / Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
-
Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors
Yes
-
Motion / Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 50(60)Hz
PLATFORM
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
Main Processor (SoC)
Quad Core Processor 4K (LM21A)
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
VIDEO AND PICTURE QUALITY
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Image Enhancing
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes - RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)
-
HLG
Yes - RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro(+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dimming Algorithm
LG Local Contrast
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
HEVC
4K@60p, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
Yes (ALLM)
-
Picture Mode
Yes 9 modes(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
AUDIO AND SOUND QUALITY
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
20W (10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0 ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
(Refer to manual)
-
Sound Mode Sync
Yes
-
Sound Alive
Yes
AI SMART FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
Yes
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation(AI)
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
-
Airplay2
Yes
-
Magic Explorer (AI Link)
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
Apps (LG Store)
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player -> Media Player
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
-
OSD Language
Yes (26)
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
Yes (Australia, NewZealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Iran, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, Sri Lanka)
-
Teletext Page
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes
-
RF In
1 (Side, RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Headphone out
Yes (Rear)
-
Line out
Yes (Headphone out common)(Differ by region)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
(Differ by region)
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W (Differ by region)
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes (Differ by region)
-
Energy Standard
Yes (Differ by region)
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR21
-
Battereis
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached)
DIMENSION
-
Product Dimesion WxHxD) - Without Stand -mm
1678 x 964 x 59.9
-
Product Dimesion WxHxD) - With Stand-mm
1678 x 1027 x 362
