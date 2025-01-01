Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
83 inch LG OLED evo AI TV C5 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2025)

83 inch LG OLED evo AI TV C5 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2025)

OLED83C5PSA

OLED83C5PSA
(5)
  • Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.
  • Rear view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
  • Side view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
  • Front view and side view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
  • LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.
Rear view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Side view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Front view and side view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Key Features

  • The next generation of LG AI TV with Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
  • True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
  • 100% Color Fidelity for accurate lifelike colors. 100% Color Volume for richer hues
  • Brighter visuals with Brightness Booster
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • Ultra Slim Design with incredibly narrow bezels
More

Cybersecurity

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree

webOS Re:New Program

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of Every Light and Dark

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Picture Quality webOS 25 Sound Quality Design Epic Movies & Games

The next-level visual detail with brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8

Our processor's AI engine analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.

alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is against a dark background. It glows with teal light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 2.1 times improved graphics, GPU.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

Brighter visuals with Brightness Booster

The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 and our new light boosting algorithm deliver brighter visuals.

*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.

Title reads, Experience Perfect Black OLED, only with LG OLED.

Perfect Black even in bright or dark spaces

Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you.

Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Matte display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux. A text bubble is by its side it says, check the Perfect Black certification mark.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

Perfect Color

100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colors even in sunlight or dark environments.

Colorful parrot in ultra-high definition against a black background. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Color as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to 100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Color certification mark.

*'100% Color Fidelity' and '100% Color Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*100% Color Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard color volume as verified independently by Intertek.

*The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 color patterns.

AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life

AI Super Upscaling and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

The next generation of LG AI TV

Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

Close-up of an LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

*Internet connection required.

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG OLED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

AI Chatbot

Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI can understand user intent and will provide immediate solutions.

*Internet connection required.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

Person in their living room. Speech bubble around them showing how they're interacting with their LG TV just by saying, Hi LG.

Just say “Hi LG” to start interacting with your TV

Your TV’s AI is always ready for your requests. Without even pressing a button, simply say “Hi LG”, it prompts the AI to start listening for your requests.

webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

New upgrade every year for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/UHD TVs.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact

A busy street filled with people. A couple is walking having a conversation. A couple of street performers are playing guitar. Abstract soundwaves are coming from the guitar players and the couple representing how every sound element can be heard clearly with AI Object Remastering.

Voice clarity with AI Voice Remastering

No more clumsy volume adjustments to hear dialogue during loud scenes. AI Voice Remastering extracts and enhances each voice from the audio mix so every conversation can be easily understood.

LG OLED TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.

Dynamic Sound Booster powered by AI Processor

AI processing enhances TV sound for a more powerful sound experience.

Living room with a wall-mounted LG TV. Sound waves are graphically represented to fill the space showing how virtual 11.1.2 channels create a surround sound experience for the user.

All-encompassing surround sound with virtual 11.1.2 channels

Get the surround sound experience with just your LG TV. AI uses deep learning algorithms to make it feel as if sound is coming from 11.1.2 channels all around you.

*Must be activated through the Soundbar Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Enrich your sound with LG TV and LG Soundbar

Living room with an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar with graphics representing how both devices fill the space with multi-surround sound.

WOW Orchestra, immersive sound through perfect synergy

LG OLED TVs and LG Soundbars are the perfect match, made to work harmoniously together to provide multi-surround sound environments.

LG Soundbar is below an LG OLED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

WOW Interface lets you control sound easier from your TV

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface applies to 2025 LG OLED TVs.

Find the best LG Soundbars for your TV

Ultra Slim Design

Your TV’s sleek frame redefines a modern look and makes viewing more immersive.

Living room inside a premium home. Angled side view of a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. It can be seen that there is no gap between the TV and the wall.

Wide view of a living room inside a premium home, a couple is watching a movie on their wall-mounted LG OLED TV. The TV's design blends elegantly with the wall and the interior design.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

Ultimate Gameplay

Experience peak gaming with G-Sync compatibility, 144Hz VRR, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and ClearMR 9000 certification. Get your game on without lag or motion blur.

Two images of a car in a video game side-by-side. One shows a lot of motion blur. The other is sharp and in-focus showing the high frame rate of LG OLED TV. Nvidia G-Sync logo and 165Hz logo and other relevant certifications are visible.

*OLED C5 features NVIDIA G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.
*144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

Best OLED TV for Movies

Watch movies come to life in your home cinema through FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

Dolby Atmos

Let lifelike surround sound move all around you, making you feel like you're in the center of all the action.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

Large white space filled with OLED TVs showing how LG has been introducing groundbreaking innovations for more than a decade. The world's number one OLED TV for 12 years emblem is also visible.

LG OLED

See the endless innovation

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1842 x 1055 x 52.9

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    28.3

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1842 x 1055 x 52.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1842 x 1096/1144 x 297

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    2050 x 1210 x 200

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    460 x 297

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    28.3

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    33

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    44.6

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    400 x 400

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Google Home / Hub

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Voice ID

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR25

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, only Philippines)

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

