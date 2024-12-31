World’s Largest LG OLED evo AI TV G4 Gallery Edition 97 inch 120Hz Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Screen images simulated.
*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
What makes LG OLED evo AI stand apart?
An image of the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K on top of a motherboard, emitting purple and pink bolts of light. A side view of the One Wall Design of LG OLED G4 and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space. An image of the LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop. An image of showing Brightness Booster Max with a whale jumping out of the water before a starry night sky.
11 years of expertise packed into one chipset
graphics, and speed.
*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor.
**Screen images simulated.
Intelligence that refines the OLED experience
An image of an LG OLED in a modern living space showing a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. An image of a woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. An image of an LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
Syncs with how you watch
A picture tailored to your taste
Intelligence that's bright in any light
Feel authentic realism
in every frame
*Screen images simulated.
Hear every detail of
the soundscape
*Screen images simulated.
**Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering are only available on alpha 11 AI Processor.
***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
****Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Brightness, now 150% brighter
*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 97” G4 is not included.
**70% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83” G4.
***Brightness differs by series and size.
****Screen images simulated.
Endless contrast creates infinite impact
An image shows a bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colors and contrast.
Scenes shine with lifelike colors
*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
*Bezel size differs by series and size.
The top-tier soundbar worthy
of the best-in-class LG OLED
*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatible TVs: OLED G4, C4 and B4.
Sized to fit every life
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 webOS upgrades over five years.
**The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS Re:New Program is the global launch of a new product.
***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.
****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.
*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.
******Features are subject to change and some feature, application, and service updates may vary by model.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.
Make your TV experience yours
An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Applied to OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.
****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.
*****Screen images simulated.
Tune into cinematic
marvels and arcade fun
Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode
Authentic movie scenes burst into life
Transform movie night. Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture comes together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to preserve the director's intention, optimizing the picture quality while ensuring no distortion or over-processing.
*Screen images simulated.
**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Dolby Atmos
Enticing soundscapes surround you
Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.
An image of a cozy, dimly lit living space. A scene is being shown on TV where a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby atoms logo in the bottom left corner.
Director-approved for advanced processing
Where fast action never stutters
*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.
**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
***144Hz Mode applies to 65/77" G4 and is compatible with PC-connected content.
Controls right where you need them
Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.
*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
**Screen images simulated.
Access to all your favorite games
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
***Boosteroid subscription may be required.
Discover LG OLED AI's vision for tomorrow
*All 2024 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.
**All G4, C4, and B4 models are certified “Environmentally Evaluated".
***The "Reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55G4. All C4, and 97/83G4 models feature a "CO2 Measured" label.
****The “Recycled Content” label applies to all G4 & C4 models. Verification based on product sampling using the Mass Balance Approach per ISO 14021.
1.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
2.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation may vary. See installation guide for details.
All Spec
Find locally
