LG OLED evo AI TV G4 Gallery Edition 65 inch 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

OLED65G4PSA

(3)
Front view with LG OLED evo AI TV, OLED G4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen, as well as the Soundbar below

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

An image of the gold World's No.1 OLED TV for 11 Years emblem against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the sky above it.
The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.
11 years later,<br/>still on top Find out more

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

What makes LG OLED evo AI stand apart?

An image of the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K on top of a motherboard, emitting purple and pink bolts of light. A side view of the One Wall Design of LG OLED G4 and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space. An image of the LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop. An image of showing Brightness Booster Max with a whale jumping out of the water before a starry night sky.

alpha 11 AI Processor

11 years of expertise packed into one chipset

The only chipset dedicated to OLED redefines the experience through deep learning, 
graphics, and speed.
A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.
6,7x
Faster AI Performance
7,7x
Improved Graphics
2,8x
Processing Speeds

*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor.
**Screen images simulated.

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience

An image of an LG OLED in a modern living space showing a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. An image of a woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. An image of an LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.
A video shows an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.
AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio
fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.
An image of an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.
An image of an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.
AI Picture Pro

Feel authentic realism
in every frame

AI Super Upscaling

AI fine-tunes the resolution

After classifying the frame, AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution realistically elevate scenes.

AI Director Processing

Preserves colors that set the mood

Appreciate movies with a clearer recreation of the director's intended color-grading and emotional nuance.

*Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of
the soundscape

Lifelike audio soars through your space

Virtual 11.1.2ch Suround

Lifelike audio soars through your space

Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 11.1.2 virtual surround sound system.

An image of a woman singing with the mic on her hand as there is a orange circle graphics around her mouth to show the soundscape.

AI Voice Remastering

Voices cut through bustling backdrops

Even in thrilling scenes, hear the main character talk over all the action.

An image of an LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Impactful sound resonates

AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

An image of an LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.

Adaptive Sound Control

Sound suits whatever you watch

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.
**Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering is only available on alpha 11 AI Processor
***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
****Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Brightness Booster Max

Brightness, now 150% brighter

An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.

*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 97” G4 is not included.
**70% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83” G4.
***Brightness differs by series and size.
****Screen images simulated.

A video of a whale jumping out of the ocean against a black backdrop. The words "up to 150% brighter" appear above the whale and become brighter. The scene instantly brightens, revealing the Milky Way in the sky, bright markings on the whale, and glistening droplets of water.
A video opens with the words "SUPER BLACK" in bold black capitals. A black mountainous scene with crisp definition then rises to cover the letters, also revealing a village and sand dunes. The black copy disappears behind a black sky.

Endless contrast creates infinite impact

Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.

An image shows a bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colors and contrast.

100% Color Fidelity & Volume

Scenes shine with lifelike colors

100% color volume boosts rich hues, while 100% color fidelity preserves shades without distortion.

*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

A side view of the LG OLED G4 displaying an elegant abstract artwork and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space.

One Wall Design

Seamless design shows virtually zero gap

An angled view of the LG OLED G4 against a marbled wall showing how it merges against the wall. An image of LG OLED G4 and an LG Soundbar in a clean living space flat against the wall with an orchestral performance playing on screen.

Clean looks

Merges elegantly with your wall with no gap³.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

Perfect Fit with LG Audio

The top-tier soundbar worthy
of the best-in-class LG OLED

An image of a remote control pointed at an LG OLED TV showing soundbar control settings on the right side of the screen.

WOW Interface

Simplicity at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features.

An image of an LG OLED TV and soundbar mounted on the wall in a living room and bright shape graphics all around the room.

WOW Orchestra

Every picture is perfectly on pitch

WOW Orchestra brings the unique sound of your LG Soundbar and LG OLED together in synergy.

An image of an LG OLED TV and soundbar mounted on the wall with a white Wi-Fi symbol graphic in the middle.

WOWCAST Built-in

Watch your TV with zero mess in sight.

Break up with wires and hear the full potential of your LG Soundbar's audio quality with WOWCAST.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatible TVs: OLED G4, C4 and B4.

Vast Size Range

Sized to fit every life

Discover a size for every space and taste with a lineup ranging from 55" to 97".

An image comparing LG OLED G4's varying sizes, showing 65", 77", and 97".

webOS Re:New Program logo is against a black background with a yellow and orange, purple circular sphere at the bottom.

webOS Re:New Program

Every year new TV for 5 years

Stay up to date with handy features and technologies through 4 promised webOS upgrades over 5 years.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 webOS upgrades over five years.
**The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS Re:New Program is the global launch of a new product.
***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.
****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.
*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.
******Features are subject to change and some feature, application, and service updates may vary by model.

Five rectangles in different colors are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade 4".
With the webOS Re:New Program, customers can enjoy four upgrades over five years, ensuring a total of five webOS versions, including the current one at the time of purchase.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.
FIND OUT MORE

An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Applied to OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.
****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.
*****Screen images simulated.

Tune into cinematic
marvels and arcade fun

Dolby Vision® & Filmmaker Mode

Authentic movie scenes burst into life

Transform movie night. Dolby Vision®'s ultra-vivid picture comes together with the support of Filmmaker Mode™ to preserve the director's intention, optimizing the picture quality while ensuring no distortion or over-processing.

An image of a director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo

*Screen images simulated.
**Filmmaker Mode™ is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos®

Enticing soundscapes
 surround you

Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos®'s unparalleled clarity,
intricate detail, and spatial depth.

An image of a cozy, dimly lit living space. A scene is being shown on TV where a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby atoms logo in the bottom left corner.

*Screen images simulated.

Director-approved for advanced processing

A black and white still image from an interview with Sean Baker. His name appears in bold orange letters across the bottom of the frame. The phrase LG OLED is in the top left corner, and the word movie is in the top right corner.
A black and white still image from an interview with Lee Sung Jin. His name appears in bold orange letters across the bottom of the frame. The phrase LG OLED is in the top left corner, and the word movie is in the top right corner.
A black and white still image from an interview with Hamaguchi Ryusuke. His name appears in bold orange letters across the bottom of the frame. The phrase LG OLED is in the top left corner, and the word movie is in the top right corner.
A black and white still image from an interview with Sean Baker. His name appears in bold orange letters across the bottom of the frame. The phrase LG OLED is in the top left corner, and the word movie is in the top right corner.
A black and white still image from an interview with Lee Sung Jin. His name appears in bold orange letters across the bottom of the frame. The phrase LG OLED is in the top left corner, and the word movie is in the top right corner.
A black and white still image from an interview with Hamaguchi Ryusuke. His name appears in bold orange letters across the bottom of the frame. The phrase LG OLED is in the top left corner, and the word movie is in the top right corner.

Anora(2024)

Palme d'Or winner Sean Baker on his influences and inspirations.

Beef(2023)

In conversation with Netflix's Beef director Lee Sung Jin.

Evil Does Not Exist(2023)

Where Ryusuke Hamaguchi crafts his award-winning movies.

Ultimate Gaming

Where fast action never stutters

Obliterate tears and lags with AMD FreeSync Premium, G-Sync compatibility, 144Hz Mode, and VRR built in.

An image of two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.
**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
***144Hz Mode applies to 65/77" G4 and is compatible with PC-connected content.

Controls right where you need them

Use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard without pausing your game.

An image of two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

An image of the Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.

*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
**Boosteroid is not available in Singapore.

Sustainability

Discover LG OLED AI's vision for tomorrow

Choose what's right for the planet with light, bio packaging and global sustainability credentials.

An image of LG OLED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.

*All 2024 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.
**All G4, C4, and B4 models are certified “Environmentally Evaluated".
***The "Reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55G4. All C4, and 97/83G4 models feature a "CO2 Measured" label.
****The “Recycled Content” label applies to all G4 & C4 models. Verification based on product sampling using the Mass Balance Approach per ISO 14021.

1.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
2.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation may vary. See installation guide for details.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • Speaker System

    4.2 Channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1441 x 826 x 24.3

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    23.8

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Upscaling

    α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1441 x 826 x 24.3

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1441 x 865/910 x 263

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1600 x 970 x 172

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    485 x 263

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    23.8

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    29.1

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    35.9

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 300

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    4.2 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes (Up to 4 views)

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Sender/Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • IR Blaster Cable

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

