LG 48 Inch A2 Series 4K Smart SELF-LIT OLED TV with AI ThinQ® (2022)

All Spec
PLATFORM
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Main Processor (SoC)
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
DISPLAY
-
Type
4K OLED
-
Screen Size
48
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Color / Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors
Yes
-
Contrast / Perfect Black
Perfect Black
-
Contrast / Dimming
Pixel Dimming
-
Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 60Hz
VIDEO AND PICTURE QUALITY
-
AI Picture Pro
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
AI Upscaling
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
- / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
4K HFR
- / - / - / -
-
2K HFR
- / - / - / -
-
HEVC
4K@60p, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer (VRR/ALLM/GameGenre)
- / Yes / Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
AUDIO AND SOUND QUALITY
-
Speaker(Sound Output)
20W (10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0 ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro
(Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
WiSA Speakers
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
(Refer to manual)
-
SoundBar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
AI SMART FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
Yes
-
Google Assistant
No
-
Amazon Alexa
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation/AI
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
-
Airplay2
Yes
-
Next Picks
Yes
-
Magic Explorer
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Apps (LG Store)
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes
-
Family settings
Yes
-
USB
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
Yes
-
Teletext Page
Yes (2000 page)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
[ATSC] Closed Caption
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 2.0
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (Rear, HDMI 3)
-
USB
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
RF In
2 (Side, RF/Sat) (Differ by region)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear) (Differ by region)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Differ by region
-
Estimated Annual Operating Cost
Differ by region
-
Estimated Annual Electricity Use
Differ by region
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR22GN (NFC)
-
Battereis
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Watch & Record
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD)mmWithout Stand
1070 x 620 x 45.9
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD)mmWith Stand
1070 x 684 x 235
