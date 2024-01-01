LG BX 65 inch 4K Smart OLED TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Screen Size
65"
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Wide Viewing Angle
Yes (Perfect Viewing Angle)
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Biliion Rich Colors
Yes
-
Perfect Black
Perfect Black
-
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Processor
α7 Gen3 Processor 4K
-
AI Picture / Pro
AI Picture
-
Face Enhancing
AI Picture - Face Enhancing
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Auto Genre Selection
Yes (Dolby HDR only)
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhancing
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
4K HFR
Yes
-
2K HFR
Yes
-
Motion Pro
OLED Motion Pro
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
-
G-Sync Compatible
Yes
-
FreeSyncTM
Yes (MR)
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
Yes/Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker (sound output)
40W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.2ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Surround Mode
OLED Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes(Required Bluetooth)
-
WiSA Speakers
Yes (2.0ch)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes(Required Bluetooth)
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Yes(Required Bluetooth)
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
(Refer to manual)
AI FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
Yes
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Yes
-
LG ThinQ
Yes
-
LG Smart Speaker (WK7,WK9)
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
SMART FUNCTION
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes(Required Bluetooth)
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
Asia
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C (VH Only)
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
HbbTV (Austrailia, New Zealand, Sinapole, Malaysia, Vietnam)
-
Teletext Page
Yes (2000 page)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
2 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 2.1 (2)/HDMI 2.0 (2)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (Rear, HDMI 3)
-
USB
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Gender Type)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Gender Type)
-
RF In
1 (RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR20
-
Battereis
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Component / AV Gender
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
-
OSD Language
26 Languages
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.