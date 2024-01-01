55" LG QNED80 4K AI TV and 300W Dolby Digital 2.1ch soundbar Value Package

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55QNED80TSA.SQC2
Key Features

  • Incredibly rich, vibrant palette from QNED Color
  • The next generation of LG AI TV with alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen 7
  • Sharp, precise detail with Advanced Local Dimming
  • Seamless blend with your interior, from Super Slim Design
  • 4 years of upgrades guaranteed over 5 years with webOS Re:New Program
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED80 with text of LG QNED AI, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

55QNED80TSA

LG QNED80 AI TV 55 inch HDR10 4K UHD (2024)
Front view with speaker

SQC2

LG SQC2 300W 2.1ch soundbar with Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround
A video opens with words LG QNED against a black background. The words enlarge and fills with color. The scene transitions to LG QNED80, showing a colorful artwork. The screen rotates and LG QNED80 goes against on the wall.

It's all about the new QNED

Crisp color and clarity on colossal LG QNED. Our new chipset and dimming zones perfect contents so every pixel stays razor sharp.

*Screen image simulated.

Explore LG QNED's new innovations

Two square images are shown in a horizontal row. In the first image on the left, the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 chip is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. The second image on the right, LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

Experience superb entertainment enhanced from within

Smart alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 auto-optimizes audio and brightness, for full immersion in action.
*Screen image simulated.
AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

An image of an LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room with a guitar player shown on the screen. Concentric circle graphics representing sound waves.
AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio that fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.
An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.
An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of the soundscape

*Screen images simulated.
**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
***Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

webOS Re:New Program

The fresh feels lasts longer

Stay up to date with handy features and technologies through 4 promised webOS upgrades over 5 years.

An image of the webOS Re:New Program logo against a black background with the top of a blue and purple circular sphere at the bottom.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 webOS upgrades over five years.
**The five years is based on the global launch of the new product.
***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.
****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.
*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.
Five rectangles in different colors are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade 4".
With the webOS Re:New Program, customers can enjoy four upgrades over five years, ensuring a total of five webOS versions, including the current one at the time of purchase.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.
FIND OUT MORE

An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Applied to OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.
****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.
*****Screen images simulated.
Ultra Big TV

Awe-inspiring scale captivates you

An image of a family in a living room with an ultra big LG TV mounted on the wall, with an ocean scene including coral and a turtle on the screen.

Ultimate immersion from life-size entertainment. See all your content on an ultra-big display and enjoy unparalleled clarity and scale for watching, playing, or exercising.
*QNED86 and QNED80 feature Super Slim Design.
**QNED80 comes in a maxmimum size of 86 inches. QNED86 comes in a maximum size of 98 inches.
Dimming Pro

Dive into incredible depth and detail

Advanced dimming technology ensures you see fine detail and remarkable true-to-life imagery, by operating dimming areas across the screen.
*QNED86 and QNED80 feature Advanced Local Dimming and Dimming Pro.
QNED's Color

See bright and lush colors burst to life

Be mesmerized by incredibly rich colors, even more vivid than the world around you.
*QNED86 and QNED80 feature QNED Color.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as certified independently by Intertek.
Super Slim Design

Sleek design integrates into your interior

Designed super slim, your screen blends seamlessly into your space and sits perfectly against the wall.
*QNED86 and QNED80 feature Super Slim Design.
**QNED80 comes in a maxmimum size of 86 inches. QNED86 comes in a maximum size of 98 inches.
Perfect Fit with LG Audio

The outstanding soundbar worthy of the LG QNED

WOW Interface

Simplicity at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features.
*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface Compatible TVs: QNED91, QNED86 and QNED80.
*****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: QNED91, and QNED86.
******WOWCAST Compatible TVs: QNED91 and QNED86.
*******QNED86 models of 80 inches and higher can be matched with S90TY, and S70.

Dive into movie thrills and gaming skills

Filmmaker Mode™

See it just as directors dreamed it

Immerse yourself in the most authentic cut. Filmmaker Mode™ delivers movies just as the director intended with precise settings.

An image of a man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the sunset. On the right bottom of the image is a FILMMAKER Mode logo.

*Screen images simulated.
**Filmmaker Mode™ is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Home Cinema Experience

Find more wonder in every scene you watch

Experience the cinema at home. HDR10 Pro delivers the intended look of any film with precise color and contrast.

An image of a family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.

Powerful Gameplay

Dive full-speed into the action

Immersive HGiG play stays smooth at high-speed with ALLM, and eARC ensures it all sounds amazing.

An image of LG TV showing a car racing game on the finish line, with the sign saying 'WIN!', as the player clenches on to the game joystick. ALLM, eARC, HGiG logo are place on the bottom left corner.

*QNED91, QNED86, and QNED80 feature GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
***HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
****Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Controls right where you need them

Use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard without pausing your game.

An image of two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

An image of the Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.

*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
**Boosteroid is not available in Singapore.
Sustainability

Discover LG QNED's vision for tomorrow

Choose what's right for the planet with light, bio packaging and global sustainability credentials.

An image of LG QNED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**Bottom bracket for all QNED and Full Back Cover for QNED86(65/55/50") are made with recycled plastic.
Key Specs

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1236 x 716 x 29.7

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

14.9

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Edge

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1236 x 716 x 29.7

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1236 x 783 x 257

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

1360 x 810 x 152

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

1074 x 257

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

14.9

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

15.3

Packaging Weight (kg)

19.6

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

300 x 300

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Size (W x H x D) - Soundbar

950 x 71 x 47 mm

Size (W x H x D) - Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

Net Weight - Soundbar

2.47 kg

Net Weight - Subwoofer

4.2 kg

Packaging Size (W x H x D)

1045 x 416 x 217 mm

Gross Weight

9.1 kg

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

Channel

2.1ch

Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

300W

Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

50Wx2 (Tweeterx2)

Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer

200W(Wireless)

SPEAKER

Soundbar - SPL

82dB

Soundbar - System

Closed

Soundbar - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

20mm Dome

Soundbar - Woofer Unit

2.2 inch

Soundbar - Impedance

4ohm

Subwoofer - SPL

85dB

Subwoofer - System

Bass Reflex

Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

6 inch

Subwoofer - Impedance

3ohm

CONNECTIVITY

Audio Input (3.5mm)

Yes

Optical

Yes(1)

HDMI

No

USB

Yes (Playback)

Bluetooth 4.0

Yes

Ethernet Port

No

WiFi

No

INFORMATION DISPLAY

Display Type

Dot LED

LED indicator Color

Red (Stand By) + White (3)

SOUND MODE

Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)

Yes

Sound Effect - Standard

Yes

Sound Effect - Bass Blast

Yes

Sound Effect - Cinemabr (Sound Field eXtension default)

Yes

Night Mode - On/Off

Yes

Auto Sound Engine

Yes

Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

No

CONVENIENCE

Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

Yes / No

Bluetooth Stand-By

Yes

Control with your TV Remote (Volume, Mute)

Yes

Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Sound Sync - Optical

Yes

Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes/Yes

Automatic Power on/off - Optical

Yes/Yes

Mute

Yes

Auto Dimmer

No

USB Host

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

Soundbar Type

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Soundbar Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Soundbar Power Consumption

27W

Subwoofer Type

SMPS

Subwoofer Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Subwoofer Power Consumption

33W

IN-BOX ACCESSORIES

Remote Control Unit

MA5(Black)

Battery (Size)

AAA x 2

Owners Manual - Web

Yes (Full)

Owners Manual - Book

Yes (Simple)

Warranty Card

Yes

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

