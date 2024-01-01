We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" LG QNED80 4K AI TV and 300W Dolby Digital 2.1ch soundbar Value Package
Key Features
- Incredibly rich, vibrant palette from QNED Color
- The next generation of LG AI TV with alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen 7
- Sharp, precise detail with Advanced Local Dimming
- Seamless blend with your interior, from Super Slim Design
- 4 years of upgrades guaranteed over 5 years with webOS Re:New Program
*Screen image simulated.
Explore LG QNED's new innovations
Two square images are shown in a horizontal row. In the first image on the left, the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 chip is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. The second image on the right, LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.
alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
Experience superb entertainment enhanced from within
Syncs with how you watch
Intelligence that's bright in any light
Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.
Hear every detail of the soundscape
*Screen images simulated.
**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
***Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
The fresh feels lasts longer
An image of the webOS Re:New Program logo against a black background with the top of a blue and purple circular sphere at the bottom.
**The five years is based on the global launch of the new product.
***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.
****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.
*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.
Make your TV experience yours
An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Applied to OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.
****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.
*****Screen images simulated.
Awe-inspiring scale captivates you
An image of a family in a living room with an ultra big LG TV mounted on the wall, with an ocean scene including coral and a turtle on the screen.
**QNED80 comes in a maxmimum size of 86 inches. QNED86 comes in a maximum size of 98 inches.
Dive into incredible depth and detail
See bright and lush colors burst to life
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as certified independently by Intertek.
Sleek design integrates into your interior
**QNED80 comes in a maxmimum size of 86 inches. QNED86 comes in a maximum size of 98 inches.
The outstanding soundbar worthy of the LG QNED
Simplicity at your fingertips
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface Compatible TVs: QNED91, QNED86 and QNED80.
*****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: QNED91, and QNED86.
******WOWCAST Compatible TVs: QNED91 and QNED86.
*******QNED86 models of 80 inches and higher can be matched with S90TY, and S70.
Dive into movie thrills and gaming skills
See it just as directors dreamed it
An image of a man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the sunset. On the right bottom of the image is a FILMMAKER Mode logo.
**Filmmaker Mode™ is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Find more wonder in every scene you watch
An image of a family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.
Dive full-speed into the action
An image of LG TV showing a car racing game on the finish line, with the sign saying 'WIN!', as the player clenches on to the game joystick. ALLM, eARC, HGiG logo are place on the bottom left corner.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
***HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
****Support for HGiG may vary by country.
Controls right where you need them
Use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard without pausing your game.
An image of two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.
**Screen images simulated.
Access to all your favorite games
Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.
An image of the Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.
**Boosteroid is not available in Singapore.
Discover LG QNED's vision for tomorrow
An image of LG QNED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.
**Bottom bracket for all QNED and Full Back Cover for QNED86(65/55/50") are made with recycled plastic.
-
LG QNED80 AI TV 55 inch HDR10 4K UHD (2024)
-
LG SQC2 300W 2.1ch soundbar with Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 Channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
-
1236 x 716 x 29.7
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
14.9
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
-
1236 x 716 x 29.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
-
1236 x 783 x 257
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
-
1360 x 810 x 152
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
-
1074 x 257
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
14.9
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
15.3
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
19.6
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
-
300 x 300
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
HDMI Input
-
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR24
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Size (W x H x D) - Soundbar
-
950 x 71 x 47 mm
-
Size (W x H x D) - Subwoofer
-
171 x 320 x 252 mm
-
Net Weight - Soundbar
-
2.47 kg
-
Net Weight - Subwoofer
-
4.2 kg
-
Packaging Size (W x H x D)
-
1045 x 416 x 217 mm
-
Gross Weight
-
9.1 kg
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
-
2.1ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
-
300W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
-
50Wx2 (Tweeterx2)
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
-
200W(Wireless)
SPEAKER
-
Soundbar - SPL
-
82dB
-
Soundbar - System
-
Closed
-
Soundbar - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
-
20mm Dome
-
Soundbar - Woofer Unit
-
2.2 inch
-
Soundbar - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
-
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
-
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
-
6 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
-
3ohm
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio Input (3.5mm)
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
Yes(1)
-
HDMI
-
No
-
USB
-
Yes (Playback)
-
Bluetooth 4.0
-
Yes
-
Ethernet Port
-
No
-
WiFi
-
No
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Dot LED
-
LED indicator Color
-
Red (Stand By) + White (3)
SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Cinemabr (Sound Field eXtension default)
-
Yes
-
Night Mode - On/Off
-
Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
-
No
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)
-
Yes / No
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
-
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote (Volume, Mute)
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Optical
-
Yes/Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
-
No
-
USB Host
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Soundbar Type
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Soundbar Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Soundbar Power Consumption
-
27W
-
Subwoofer Type
-
SMPS
-
Subwoofer Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer Power Consumption
-
33W
IN-BOX ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control Unit
-
MA5(Black)
-
Battery (Size)
-
AAA x 2
-
Owners Manual - Web
-
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
-
Yes (Simple)
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
