Key Features
- Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Precision dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
- High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen
Cybersecurity
CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree
webOS Re:New Program
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.
All New Dynamic QNED Color Pro
LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced color reproduction rate.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8
With significant improvements to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.
4K Super Upscaling brings every frame to life
LG's powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality. Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
The next generation of LG AI TV
Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button
Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.
*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
*Some features may require an internet connection.
*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.
*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.
*Internet connection required.
*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.
*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.
Ultra Big TV
See all your favorite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.
*QNED82 comes in a maximum of 86 inches and inches may vary by region.
Ultra Slim Design
Your TV’s sleek frame redefines a modern look and makes viewing more immersive.
*Bezel size differs by series and size.
AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact
*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
WOW Interface lets you control sound easier from your TV
LG Soundbar is below an LG QNED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair
*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
Powerful Gameplay
Experience peak gaming with VRR. Get your game on without lag hindering your performance.
*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 60Hz.
Ambient FILMMAKER MODE
Experience cinema as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Service availability varies by region and country.
*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1237 x 717 x 49.9
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
15.7
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
-
AI Upscaling
4K Super Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Picture Mode
10 modes
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1237 x 717 x 49.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1237 x 784 x 257
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1360 x 810 x 152
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
1085 x 257
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
15.7
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
16.1
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
20.4
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 200
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
USB Input
1ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
AI Chatbot
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Google Cast
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
Yes
-
Home Hub
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Voice ID
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, only Philippines)
Find locally
