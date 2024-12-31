LG QNED80 AI TV 86 inch HDR10 4K UHD (2024)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Explore LG QNED's new innovations
Two square images are shown in a horizontal row. In the first image on the left, the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 chip is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. The second image on the right, LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.
Experience superb entertainment enhanced from within
Syncs with how you watch
Intelligence that's bright in any light
Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.
Hear every detail of the soundscape
The fresh feels lasts longer
An image of the webOS Re:New Program logo against a black background with the top of a blue and purple circular sphere at the bottom.
Make your TV experience yours
An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."
Awe-inspiring scale captivates you
An image of a family in a living room with an ultra big LG TV mounted on the wall, with an ocean scene including coral and a turtle on the screen.
Dive into incredible depth and detail
See bright and lush colors burst to life
Sleek design integrates into your interior
Perfect Fit with LG Audio
The outstanding soundbar worthy of the LG QNED
Simplicity at your fingertips
See it just as directors dreamed it
An image of a man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the sunset. On the right bottom of the image is a FILMMAKER Mode logo.
Dive into movie thrills and gaming skills
Find more wonder in every scene you watch
An image of a family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.
Dive full-speed into the action
An image of LG TV showing a car racing game on the finish line, with the sign saying 'WIN!', as the player clenches on to the game joystick. ALLM, eARC, HGiG logo are place on the bottom left corner.
Controls right where you need them
Use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard without pausing your game.
An image of two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.
Access to all your favorite games
Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.
An image of the Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.
Discover LG QNED's vision for tomorrow
An image of LG QNED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1928 x 1108 x 30.9
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
50.0
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1928 x 1108 x 30.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1928 x 1175 x 359
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
2090 x 1215 x 228
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
1582 x 359
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
50.0
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
51.0
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
63.6
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
600 x 400
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 200~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
