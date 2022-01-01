LG QNED81 86 inch 120Hz HDR10 4K UHD Smart TV (2023)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
See Pure Colors Even Richer
The scene of the color powder exploding is overlapped on the TV screen.
*QNED85 features QNED Color Pro.
*QNED80/75 feature QNED Color.
100% Color Volume
A very colorful digital paint image is divided into two sector – on left is a less vivid image and on right is a more vivid image. On left bottom the text says 70% color volume and on right says 100% color volume.
There are two RGB color distribution graph in triangular pole shape. One on left is 70% color volume and one on right is 100% color volume that is fully distributed. The text between the two graphs says Bright and Dark.
There is an Intertek certified logo.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
*70% Color Volume refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Color That's Remarkable
There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a colorful crystal on each TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.
*QNED85/80(86") feature Precision Dimming.
*QNED80/75 feature Dimming pro.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*MiniLED size was calculated using LG's internal measurement standards.
Take Charge of Quality
*QNED85/80 feature the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*QNED75 features the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
AI Picture Pro
A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.
AI Sound Pro
AI Sound Pro is activated and an image is shown as if rich sound fills the space with sound effects.
*QNED85/80 feature AI Picture Pro.
*QNED85/80 feature AI Super Upscaling.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*QNED85/80/75 feature virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.
Super Slim Design
A close-up shot of the corner of the display highlights the slim design.
Super Slim Design
The slim design is emphasized through a side shot of the display.
*QNED80(75/65/55/50") features Super Slim Design.
*Applied models may vary by region.
*QNED80(75/65/55/50") features Super Slim Design.
*Applied models may vary by region.
Get Complete Entertainment with Superior Sound
Perfectly Paired for Entertainment
The perfectly paired is shown through a close-up shot of the matching TV and sound bar.
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV model.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV model.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.
Smart Functions For You
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
My Profile
Quick Card
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Picture Personalized to You
*QNED85/80 feature AI Picture Wizard.
Your Personal Content Curator
A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.
*Service Availability may vary depending on region and series.
*'For you keyword' can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
Amazon Alexa & AirPlay & HomeKit
The logo of hey google The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home
*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial Connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*Support for Amazon Alexa may vary by language and region.
Switch Up the Way You Watch
*App/Input Combination availability can vary depending on the service.
*Picture/sound settings on both screens are the same.
*'LG Fitness' has Picture In Picture mode function with USB cam in app.
LG Smart Cam
A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.
*LG Smart Cam is sold separately.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
FILMMAKER Mode
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*HBO Max subscription required.
*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. All Rights Reserved. HBO Max™ is used under license. HBO Max subscription required.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
Dashboard image displayed on the game screen - its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
4K 120Hz & ALLM & eARC
There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*'Game Dashboard' is activated only when both “Game Optimizer” and “Game Dashboard” is “ON”
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*QNED85/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*QNED85/80 feature VRR.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
HGiG
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Audio Output
40W
-
Speaker System
2.2 Channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1925 x 1105 x 46.1
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
55.3
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Precision Dimming
-
Motion
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1925 x 1105 x 46.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1925 x 1178 x 370
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
2116 x 1215 x 285
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
380 x 370
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
55.3
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
63.5
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
77.0
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
600 x 400
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
40W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.2 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (2 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 23
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
