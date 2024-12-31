We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
Crisp color and clarity on colossal LG QNED. Our new chipset and dimming zones perfect content so every pixel stays razor sharp.
Explore LG QNED AI's new innovations
LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs. The alpha 8 AI Processor 4K is shown with orange light emanating from underneath. A red, yellow and purple spiral shape is shown between the words "Upgradeable webOS" and "webOS Re:New Program".
Super Ultra Big Screen
Experience the ultimate immersion on the biggest LG TV
A child is standing in front of a large TV displaying an image of two elephants, one adult and one baby, walking in a grassy field.
Expansive LG TV screens heighten every moment of the action. See lifelike detail up close to deepen your experience of your favorite content.
*Screen image simulated.
*QNED89 comes in a maximum of 98 inches.
alpha 8 AI Processor 4K
QNED intelligence powers the most colossal, crisp picture
Our alpha 8 AI Processor 4K auto-optimizes audio and picture on our biggest 98 inch display so ultra-big still means ultra-sharp.
*Screen image simulated.
Feel authentic realism in every lifesize frame
AI Super Upscaling for Ultra Big Screen
AI maintains sharpness across the big screen
AI Super Upscaling enhances content to fit the ultra-large display perfectly and look astonishingly crisp.
**Models with the alpha 9 / alpha 8 processor (QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80) feature Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.
***AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
****Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
AI Sound Pro
Hear sound as immersive as the screen
Lifelike sound and screen fill the room
Impactful sound resonates
Sound suits whatever you watch
*Screen images simulated.
**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
***Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
The bigger the view, the finer the clarity
Precision dimming technology controls hundreds of dimming blocks, using full array local dimming to produce an even sharper picture and reveal hidden details.
*Screen images simulated.
**QNED99, QNED90, and QNED89 feature Precision Dimming Technology.
Sharper, vibrant color heightens your immersion
Be mesmerized by incredibly crisp, colorful picture quality, as big and vivid as the world around you.
*QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80 feature QNED Color.
Cinema Screen
Slim the bezel, supersize the screen
Maximize your view with a slimmer bezel for edge-to-edge cinematic immersion.
Two whales swim in a bluish galaxy among planets. The video slowly zooms out to reveal a wall-mounted LG QNED TV and LG Soundbar with Synergy Bracket on the wall of a cozy living room.
Customize your ultra-big TV expeience
Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Card.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Screen images simulated.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.
Get total connectivity from your TV
*Screen images simulated.
**Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
***Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, and may vary by region, and language.
****LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*****Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and may vary depending on products and regions.
******Chromecast built-in service may not yet be available at the time of purchase of OLED CS4, but you will be able to enjoy the service after installing webOS software updates.
*Screen images simulated.
**Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.
***Support for 2 screen / 4 screen mode varies by model and country. (3&4 screen mode is available only with M4 and G4 series.)
Your TV knows what you love
*Screen images simulated.
**Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
***An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the home screen will only display up to 10 profiles.
****Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.
*****For you keyword' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
******Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
*******Always Ready feature is available with LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.
********Google Calendar service will be supported later this year.
*The functions and features in Magic Remote may vary by region and language.
Syncs with how you watch
A picture tailored to your taste
Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.
The outstanding soundbar worthy of the LG QNED AI
Simplicity at your fingertips
Every picture is perfectly on pitch
Watch your TV with zero mess in sight.
*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80.
*****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.
******WOWCAST Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.
*******QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 models of 80 inches and higher can be matched with S90TY, S90TR and S70.
Amplify movie thrills and broaden gaming skills
See vivid movie scenes in mind-blowing scale
A man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the sunset. On the right bottom of the image is a FILMMAKER Mode logo.
**FILMMAKER Mode is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Maximize the wonder with all-encompassing immersion
A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.
A rich array of content ready to watch
*Screen images simulated.
**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.
***Separate subscription and its related entities are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.
****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
Set your sights on colossal victories
Play stays smooth at high-speed with FreeSync and VRR, while easy settings make victory a cinch.
*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium and VRR.
**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and QNED80 feature GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.
***VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
****HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*****Support for HGiG may vary by country.
Controls right where you need them
Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.
A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.
**Screen images simulated.
Access to all your favorite games
Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.
A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.
**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
***Boosteroid subscription may be required.
Discover LG QNED AI's vision for tomorrow
LG QNED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.
**Bottom Bracket for all QNED and Full Back Cover for QNED85(65/55/50") are made with recycled plastic.
All Spec
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.