LG 60 inch UQ91 Series  4K Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ® (2022)

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 60 inch UQ91 Series  4K Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ® (2022)

60UQ9100PSD

LG 60 inch UQ91 Series  4K Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ® (2022)

(5)
A front view of the LG UHD TV with infill image and product logo on
Print

All Spec

PLATFORM

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Main Processor (SoC)

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • BLU Type

    Direct

DISPLAY

  • Type

    4K UHD

  • Screen Size

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

VIDEO AND PICTURE QUALITY

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)

  • HLG

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • HEVC

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer (VRR/ALLM/GameGenre)

    - / Yes / Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO AND SOUND QUALITY

  • Speaker (Sound Output)

    20W (10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound Pro
    (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Share

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • SoundBar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

AI SMART FUNCTION

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    No

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation/AI

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Google Home Connection

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • ThinQ App

    Yes

  • Airplay2

    Yes

  • Next Picks (AI Channel)

    Yes

  • Magic Explorer (AI Link)

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Related Content Search

    Yes

  • Apps (LG Store)

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • TV On With Mobile

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes
    (Required Bluetooth)

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    No

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Receiver)

  • Family settings

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2/T
    ISDB-T(Philippines Only)

  • Cable

    Yes (Differ by region)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    Yes

  • Teletext Page

    Yes(2000 page)

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

  • [ATSC] Closed Caption

    Yes

  • AD (Audio Description)

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)

  • Version

    HDMI 2.0

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Side, Phone jack type)

  • CI Slot

    Yes (Side) (Differ by region)

  • RF In

    1 (Side, RF)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER & GREEN

  • Power - Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
    (Differ by region)

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

  • Energy Standard

    Yes
    (Differ by region)

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR22

  • Battereis

    Yes
    (AA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

PRODUCT DIMENSION

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD)mm Without Stand

    1356 x 783 x 57.5

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD)mm With Stand

    1356 x 855 x 340

