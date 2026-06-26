*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size and market region.

*Peak brightness is up to 3.9X brighter than conventional OLED at a 3% window, based on internal measurements.

*Up to X3.9 Brighter applies to OLED W6 models and OLED G6 models (except 97-inch), while up to X2.1 Brighter applies to the 48-inch OLED G6 model; up to X3.2 Brighter applies to OLED C6 models equipped with Brightness Booster Pro (83/77-inch), while Brightness Booster applies to other sizes.