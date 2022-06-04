These days, most people are fairly well-acquainted with the idea of protecting the environment, and those who live in large cities are particularly weary of the effects of pollution and the need to restrict its harmful effects. A lesser recognized issue is that of indoor air pollution and the toll this takes on human health.

IAQ is concerned with improving upon the air within a building in which only now, are we realizing inherent toxic threat this invisible foe wields. Indoor air quality is now one of the most important factors when considering indoor environments across all spaces; from hospitals and nursing facilities, which are particularly susceptible to infection, to the more mundane places where we spend our daily lives, such as cafes, restaurants, and offices.