38WR50

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

Screen Size

38 inches

Contrast Ratio

16:9

Screen resolution

1920 * 502

Screen Type

IPS

Ratio of brightness cd / m2

500

Lighting contrast

1400:1

Response time

6 ms

The viewing angle

178 * 178 degrees

ENTRANCES

Digital

HDMI (1), DVI (1 ), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all input

Analog

RGB (1)

External controller

PC Audio In

Sound

RS232C (1), RJ45 (1 ), External IR (1)

USB

Yes

EXITS

Analog

DVI-D (1)

Digital

RGB

Sound

External Speakers

External controller

RS232C

AUDIO PROPERTIES

Sound balance

Yes

Voice clarity 2

Yes

Sound power

20 Watt

Amplifier

Yes

Acoustic patterns

Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

VALIDATION AND INSTALLATION VESA

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV

Installing VESA

400 * 200 mm

ENERGY

Power generator

100-240 volts 0.50 \ 60 Hertz

SCREEN SIZE

Sizes

97.4cm x 28.8cm x 5.9cm

WEIGHT

Screen weight

12.5 kg

CONSENSUS MULTIMEDIA PLAYERS

External multimedia player

Yes

MATCH PROGRAMS

Almtmirh signal compatibility

Elite-w lite

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.