Full HD Standard Signage
LG webOS Standard Signage
The staff in a sandwich store is handing a sandwich to a customer. The SM5J series showing a menu board is installed above them, displaying sandwich menus with brunch promotions.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
* External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.
* The mobile devices need be connected with the Signage IP address and can control one Signage at a time.
** Control Manager is optimized for Google Chrome 56 version and above.
* Network based control
Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the SM5J series installed in a different place.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately.
LG's Simple Advertisement Helper, Promota
Using LG's Promota* application, downloadable on a mobile device, you can easily create your own display contents. With Promota, you can add text and images to create an online profile for your business as well as deliver information such as event news, seasonal menus, promotions, and even more while recommending easy-to-use templates relevant to your industry.
The store owner is simply using a mobile phone to create menu contents on the menu board.
* Promota can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)
Smart Signage Platform
Smart Signage Platform
Real-Time Promotion
With Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.
Content Sharing
Content Mirroring among devices is available on a Wi-Fi network.
Wireless Access Point
The SM5J series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.
All Spec
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
YES (10W x 2)
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
-
Stand(ST-322T)
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
-
NO
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
NO / YES
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Weight (Head)
-
5.7Kg
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L: 13mm, B: 18mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
810 x 510 x 132mm
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
729.4 x 428.9 x 55.5mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
729.4 x 481 x 154.2mm
-
Packed Weight
-
7.4Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
200 x 200 mm
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
6.5Kg
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
188 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 256 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
75W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
-
38.5W
-
Typ.
-
55W
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness
-
400nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 68%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000:1
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
10ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
32
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 1%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP In
-
NO
-
DP Out
-
NO
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
NO
-
Promota
-
YES (Not available for EU/CIS)
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
YES
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
8GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Beacon
-
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
YES
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
YES
-
No Signal Image
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 6.0
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Play via URL
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
NO
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
YES
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
