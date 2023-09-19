We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43LV340C
All Spec
-
Type
-
Direct LED
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Analog
-
PAL / SECAM
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 Pull down)
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
-
10W + 10W / 2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
-
Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Installation
-
USB Cloning
-
Management
-
WOL (Wake on LAN), SNMP, Self Diagnostics, HTNG/HDMI-CEC, IR Out, Multi IR Code
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen/Video, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto Playback+, Crestron Connected® Certified, Time Scheduler
-
Side
-
Headphone Out, HDMI In, USB 2.0, CI Slot
-
Rear
-
RF In (2), AV In, Component In (Audio, RCA5), Digital Optical Audio Out, HDMI/HDCP Input, RGB In, PC Audio Input, RS-232C, RJ45 (SNMP), External Speaker Out
-
Vesa
-
200 x 200
-
W x H x D / weight (With Stand)
-
974 x 625 x 220 / 9.3kg
-
W x H x D / weight (Packing)
-
1,060 x 660 x 152 / 11.2kg
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.