About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
43LV340C

Specs

Support

Resource

43LV340C

43LV340C

43LV340C

43LV340C Front view with infill
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Type

Direct LED

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

PAL / SECAM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Real Cinema 24p (3:3 Pull down)

Yes

Aspect Ratio

6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)

AUDIO

Audio Output / Speaker System

10W + 10W / 2.0 ch

Sound Mode

Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Sports, Music, Game)

FEATURES

Installation

USB Cloning

Management

WOL (Wake on LAN), SNMP, Self Diagnostics, HTNG/HDMI-CEC, IR Out, Multi IR Code

Hospitality

Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen/Video, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto Playback+, Crestron Connected® Certified, Time Scheduler

INTERFACE

Side

Headphone Out, HDMI In, USB 2.0, CI Slot

Rear

RF In (2), AV In, Component In (Audio, RCA5), Digital Optical Audio Out, HDMI/HDCP Input, RGB In, PC Audio Input, RS-232C, RJ45 (SNMP), External Speaker Out

CABINET(UNIT : MM)

Vesa

200 x 200

W x H x D / weight (With Stand)

974 x 625 x 220 / 9.3kg

W x H x D / weight (Packing)

1,060 x 660 x 152 / 11.2kg

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.