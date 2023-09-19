About Cookies on This Site

Interactive Digital Board

55TR3BG-B

Interactive Digital Board

True Interactivity for Bringing People Together

When the woman marks it on the digital board, it is also displayed on the children's electronic device screens (at the same time).

*86 inch
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

GENUINE TOUCH & WRITING EXPERIENCE

Multi Touch & Writing

The TR3BF/G series can simultaneously use up to 20 points of multi touch. This function offers a lifelike board writing experience and makes collaboration much easier.

three_children_are_drawing_on_the_tr3bf/G series at the same time.

Passed Google CTS, Compatibility Test Suite, and LG is the only company provided Google CTS certified interactive display.
SECURITY & COMPATIBILITY

Google CTS* Pass

LG Interactive Display was granted an approval for Google's Compatibility Test Suite, which is Android API & Application Compatibility Test, on August of 2019. This CTS approval ensures that LG Interactive display supports stable work on Android OS.
Secure Mode for blocking unauthorized contents.
SECURITY & COMPATIBILITY

Secure Mode

Secure Mode blocks unauthorized contents to be shown via sharing screen function in various devices. The preloaded applications related to share screens will be hidden from menu. Secured mode disables screen mirroring options for SSP (Screen Share Pro). It helps prevent unauthorized access to your IDB.
Print

All Spec

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

YES (12W x 2)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

Optional

NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

YES

OPS Type compatible

YES (Slot)

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Weight (Head)

27Kg

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 18.9/18.9/18.9/45.7mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1450 x 1015 x 225mm

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1271 x 774 x 84mm

Packed Weight

45.7Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

400 x 200 mm

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

427 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 884 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

259W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

125W

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Accuracy (Typ.)

±1.5mm

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø3 mm ↑

Interface

USB2.0

Multi Touch Point

Max. 20 Points

Operating System Support

Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

Protection Glass Thickness

3mm (Anti-Glare)

Protection Glass Transmission

0.87

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

10ms ↓

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Direct

Brightness

310nit (Typ., without Glass)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 68%

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

NO

Life time

30,000Hrs (Min.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

16/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

NO / YES

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 25%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

YES

Audio Out

YES

DP In

NO

DP Out

NO

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

YES

IR In

NO

RGB In

YES

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

NO

Touch USB

USB2.0 Type B (2ea)

USB In

USB3.0 Type A (3ea), USB2.0 Type A (3ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

NO

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.0

CPU

Dual core A73+Dual core A53

GPU

Dual Core Mail G51

LAN

Gigabit LAN

Memory(RAM)

3GB

OS ver. (Android)

Android 8

Storage

16GB

Wi-Fi

802.11a/b/g/n/ac

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Booting Logo Image

NO

Crestron Connected

NO

HDMI-CEC

NO

Network Ready

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

PM mode

NO

Screen Share

YES

Setting Data Cloning

NO

Smart Energy Saving

NO

Wake on LAN

NO

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Auto Brightness Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Local Key Operation

YES

Power Indicator

YES

Temperature Sensor

NO

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.