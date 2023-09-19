We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Interactive Digital Board
True Interactivity for Bringing People Together
When the woman marks it on the digital board, it is also displayed on the children's electronic device screens (at the same time).
*86 inch
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Multi Touch & Writing
three_children_are_drawing_on_the_tr3bf/G series at the same time.
All Spec
-
OSD
-
English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
YES (12W x 2)
-
Basic
-
Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
-
Optional
-
NO
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
YES
-
OPS Type compatible
-
YES (Slot)
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / NO
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Weight (Head)
-
27Kg
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 18.9/18.9/18.9/45.7mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1450 x 1015 x 225mm
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1271 x 774 x 84mm
-
Packed Weight
-
45.7Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
400 x 200 mm
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
427 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 884 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
259W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
125W
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
±1.5mm
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
Ø3 mm ↑
-
Interface
-
USB2.0
-
Multi Touch Point
-
Max. 20 Points
-
Operating System Support
-
Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
3mm (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
0.87
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
-
10ms ↓
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness
-
310nit (Typ., without Glass)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 68%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
NO
-
Life time
-
30,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
16/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
NO / YES
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 25%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Audio In
-
YES
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
DP In
-
NO
-
DP Out
-
NO
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
YES
-
IR In
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
NO
-
Touch USB
-
USB2.0 Type B (2ea)
-
USB In
-
USB3.0 Type A (3ea), USB2.0 Type A (3ea)
-
Connected Care
-
NO
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 4.0
-
CPU
-
Dual core A73+Dual core A53
-
GPU
-
Dual Core Mail G51
-
LAN
-
Gigabit LAN
-
Memory(RAM)
-
3GB
-
OS ver. (Android)
-
Android 8
-
Storage
-
16GB
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11a/b/g/n/ac
-
Booting Logo Image
-
NO
-
Crestron Connected
-
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
-
NO
-
Network Ready
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
PM mode
-
NO
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
NO
-
Wake on LAN
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
16GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Power Indicator
-
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
-
NO
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
