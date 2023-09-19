About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UH7F Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

UH7F Series

55UH7F-H

UH7F Series

(3)

LG UHD Signage Provides Information Effectively

The UH7F series is a UHD signage that has been optimized for various indoor environments. It features superior UHD quality, slim design, external dust protection, and various convenience for users.
ULTRA HD Resolution
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

ULTRA HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with LG IPS Panel, provides clear contents with no distortion.
High Efficiency Video Coding
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

High Efficiency Video Coding

The UH7F series supports HEVC* which efficiently compresses/decompresses high-capacity UHD contents, playing ultra-high quality videos with half the network traffic when compared to the existing H.264 codec.

*HEVC : High Efficienc Video Coding

Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth
SLEEK AND PRACTICAL DESIGN

Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth

The UH7F series has a smaller bezel size and thickness, which saves space and enables easy installation. In addition, it increases the immersive experience from the screen and provides a sophisticated design, improving the décor of the space where the product is installed.
Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker
SLEEK AND PRACTICAL DESIGN

Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker

The UH7F series is equipped with a new transparent logo which is well organized with surroundings. Also, its removable feature gives users flexibility for installation. Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.
IP5x Certified Design
PRODUCT RELIABILITY

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is completely protected from dust, eliminating the risk of performance degradation.
30° Tilting Installation
PRODUCT RELIABILITY

30° Tilting Installation

When a display is installed at high places, it is usually tilted for the user's comfort viewing. In consideration of this, the UH7F series supports the installation with 30 degrees of tilt*.

*Tilt installation of up to 30 degrees facedown is supported.(in conditions within 30°C temperature, 50 humidity)

Auto Screen Rotation
EASY INSTALLATION

Auto Screen Rotation

The UH7F series automatically detects its orientation (landscape or portrait mode) in the initial installation step, so manual rotation set-up process isn't required. The direction of OSD and background contents will be already set when you turn on a display at first.
Fine Adjustment
EASY INSTALLATION

Fine Adjustment

The UH7F series is equipped with a "horizontal sensor" which shows users how the device is tilt, so that it can be precisely installed.
Remote Monitoring
USER CONVENIENCE

Remote Monitoring

The UH7F series can email notifications to users when there is a problem, such as tilting of the product by external impact, so users can operate the product in a safer manner as they can get the information about the problem right away.
Simple Accessibility
USER CONVENIENCE

Simple Accessibility

Unlike previous models where various buttons have to be pressed for control, the UH7F series provides a single joystick to easily facilitate power on/off, input/setting operation, volume control, etc.
High-Performance with webOS
SMART FUNCTION

High-Performance with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.
Various Sensor Applications
SMART FUNCTION

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc, via USB plug-in. The overall cost for maintenance is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players for creating value-added solutions.
Compatibility with AV Control System
SMART FUNCTION

Compatibility with AV Control System

The UH7F series has been certified Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

*Network based control

Compatibility with Video Conference System
SMART FUNCTION

Compatibility with Video Conference System

For the optimum visual meeting, the UH7F series has certified its compatibility with Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference, eliminating a waste of time for setting up the picture quality or changing input on incoming calls.

*Using an HDMI cable connection

Print

All Spec

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

YES (10W x 2)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Stand(ST-653T), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

YES (Piggyback)

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / YES

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Weight (Head)

19.0Kg

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1360.0 x 835.0 x 175.0mm

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1234.4 x 720.9 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1234.4 x 770.7 x 290.0mm

Packed Weight

24.2Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300 mm

Weight (Head+Stand)

19.6Kg

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

375 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 546 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

160W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

85W

Typ.

110W

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Edge

Brightness

700nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

BT709 95%

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

50,000Hrs (Min.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

IP5X

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

Max. 30 degree

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

YES

Audio Out

YES

Daisy Chain

NO

DP In

YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

DP Out

YES

DVI-D In

YES (HDCP 1.4)

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

YES

IR Out

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

YES

Promota

YES

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

YES

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Local Key Operation

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

YES

Booting Logo Image

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

YES

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Network Ready

YES

No Signal Image

YES

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

YES (4PBP)

PIP

YES

Play via URL

YES

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

RS232C Sync

YES

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

YES

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

YES

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.