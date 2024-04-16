We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mathaba Hotel
AlMousa Son’s real estate company
Abdulelah & Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al Mousa Son’s real estate company was founded in 1414 (H) in the city of Riyadh – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, since company established their mission and vision to be the primer company on real estate filed
Challenge
Regarding implementing new HVAC systems, Mathaba Hotel at Makkah faced several challenges. The primary hurdle was finding an HVAC solution aligned with city regulations and meet the client vision. They initially explored the possibility of using Ceiling Concealed Duct (CCD). However, the CCD has limited pipe length due to that the unit should be installed on the side of the building or to have multiple mechanical rooms. We take advantage of using LG to be fit on the small external areas since we have the smallest footprint on the market Also By using CFD Analysis helps to modified the initial set up of outdoor units. However, 2nd Challenge on installation was not affect interior design, as well as the height of the false ceiling, on order to meet that we use rounder cassette and mid CCD.
Criteria
Find a suitable solution to meet the client requirements, with small foot print, and low noise level where their plan to use 50 percent of the roof as restaurant. The suitable System is Variable refrigerant flow (VRF) Multi V where it has longer pipe length compare to CCD however the biggest challenge is control or reduce overheat generated from the outdoor units.
The project management aimed to have highly efficient system on order to save energy. On order to meet their requirement we must control the indoor to be turn off when rooms not occupied, also they request to provide their guest with limited access to control the AC unit.
Moreover, for some zone like restaurant and lobby celling are occupied with different system and there is no space to install duct.
Solution
The biggest challenge was to use the suitable for Variable refrigerant flow (VRF) Multi V to meet the project requirement right choices. However, the initial set up and location was made to install the outdoor units was not efficient due to an overheat generated by outdoor. Due to that the challenge extended to finding a solution unit’s alternative set up since there no possibility to relocated the outdoor units variable refrigerant flow (VRF) Multi V. On order to solve that we use CFD analyses.
As project requires to have Central Controller with efficient and cheap solution instead of BMS system. To meet that we use AC smart to be a central controller.
Moreover, to meet the 2nd project requirement and follow the project management target to save energy especially when room not equipped we introduce LG indoor unit’s capability of using dry contact with Card key.
Results
LG The Multi V™ series has exceptional part load efficiency, it delivers incredible performance and has the best COP and EER values for tropical regions, along with the cost efficiency and easier installation with very compact indoor units to match the interior design of the Hotel.