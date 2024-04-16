mathaba-hotel

Find a suitable solution to meet the client requirements, with small foot print, and low noise level where their plan to use 50 percent of the roof as restaurant. The suitable System is Variable refrigerant flow (VRF) Multi V where it has longer pipe length compare to CCD however the biggest challenge is control or reduce overheat generated from the outdoor units.

The project management aimed to have highly efficient system on order to save energy. On order to meet their requirement we must control the indoor to be turn off when rooms not occupied, also they request to provide their guest with limited access to control the AC unit.

Moreover, for some zone like restaurant and lobby celling are occupied with different system and there is no space to install duct.