For the third year running, LG has been recognized by the Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) with the Performance Award for all 73 models that were tested passing the stringent performance evaluation. Attaining the AHRI Performance Award is no easy task. AHRI randomly selects products from the entire line in each category and each of the products tested must pass the performance test for 3 straight year in order for the manufacturer to be granted the prestigious award. LG was first presented with this award in 2017 after its products passed the performance testing process each year since 2015. Let's learn more about the AHRI Performance Award and some of the LG HVAC products that led to this achievement for LG.