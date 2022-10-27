The cost of AWHP systems can vary according the brand and size of the system required by the heat demand of your home. Other factors, including whether it is an installation on a new home or an existing property, also must be considered. On average, and AWHP should cost between EUR 8,250 and EUR 15,000. When an AWHP is installed properly, it can provide significant economic and environmental advantages over conventional oil or gas boilers. While factors such as insulation and the size of your home come into play, an AWHP could shave as much 68% off your monthly energy bill. The purchase of AWHP systems is also often incentivized by local governments with rebates or grants such as the AWHP grant included in the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) in the UK. The LG Therma V air-to-water heat pump (AWHP) solution is a compact AWHP system that boasts an impressive Seasonal Coefficient of Performance (SCOP) of up to 4.65. In addition to this optimal efficiency, the R1 Compressor in the Therma V improves system durability.