LG 5-step air filtration has been certified by TUV to remove PM1.0 fine dust and eliminate dust and viruses from the air. CFD testing also shows that 90% of fine dust can be removed from the air in range within 30 minutes. This allows LG air purification systems to quickly and effectively purify the air in every corner of a space. Since the inside of an air purification system also needs to be hygienic, antimicrobial Safe Plus Insulation is applied to the internal components of 1-way and 4-way cassettes1 to prevent the formation of mold. This added touch ensures the cleanest of air coming from the indoor units providing truly perfect air purification solutions.

