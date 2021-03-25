Indoor air is generally been found to be 2 to 10 times more polluted than the airoutdoors, according to the US EPA. Airborne chemicals that come from elementssuch as building materials, mold and even furniture combined with poor ventilationresult in unhealthy air quality levels within buildings. While these harmful chemicalsoften go undetected in many buildings, the GREENGUARD Environmental Institute(GEI) was established to offer certification programs that ensure the efficacy ofproducts in reducing emissions of these harmful chemicals. LG is proud to have itsDUAL Vane Cassette to be the first industrial HVAC system to receive GREENGUARDGold Certification. But what is GREENGUARD certification and how is itmaking our indoor environments healthier and safer? Let’s learn more aboutthis organization and how the LG DUAL Vane Cassette was able to achievecertification.