Effective insulation around ducts or refrigerant piping is an easy way to ensure an efficient HVAC system. Without proper insulation, heat escapes from ducts and piping. This will require you to maintain higher temperature to keep warm when the temperature drops.

Temperatures are dropping but that doesn't mean the weather should be frightening. Stay on top of things by checking your heating system before winter arrives and avoid an emergency once the cold truly sets in. These simple tips can make all the difference and help you stay warm throughout the winter!