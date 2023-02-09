Modern people spend more than 90 percent of their days indoors. Air conditioning manages the temperature, humidity, airflow, air distribution, floating dust, odors, bacteria, and hazardous gas concentrations in the spaces we occupy. Accordingly, an AI-based air conditioner has sensors that help deliver clear airflow to indoor environments while managing comfortable temperatures and humidity levels.

Air conditioner operation can be controlled automatically depending on the occupancy of a space. We no longer need to worry about whether we’ve turned off the air conditioner at home when we go out. Thanks to the air conditioner’s ability to sense movement on its own, it can turn itself off when no movement is detected. Furthermore, a smartphone can be used to monitor or control air conditioner operation. Since operation time and power consumption can be monitored, we no longer have to worry about our energy bills as excessive power consumption can be prevented by configuring target values in advance.