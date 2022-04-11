What does it take to stay ahead in a field as complex as the HVAC industry? LG has long been committed to delivering innovative products to customers and working closely with partners to remain ahead of the game. In recognition of these efforts, LG has been honored by the air-conditioning, heating & refrigeration institute (AHRI) for the fifth consecutive year. As a recipient of the AHRI Performance Award, LG takes pride in receiving this distinction for its HVAC solutions.





Established in 1953, AHRI is a globally-respected trade association currently with more than 350 member companies and representing the world’s HVAC, refrigeration, and water heating solution manufacturers.



For the performance award, AHRI enlists the services of Intertek, a leading third-party standards, certification and testing organization, to assess if actual product performance is consistent with the specifications listed by the manufacturer. Only those companies whose HVAC offerings have passed the primary performance evaluation for three consecutive years are considered for the performance award.



A total of 55 LG HVAC solutions across six categories passed AHRI’s stringent evaluation process, marking the third year in a row that all products submitted by LG have done so. The tested models belong to the following categories: Variable refrigerant airflow (VRF), unitary small heat pump (USHP), Air-Cooled chillers, Water-Cooled chillers, packaged terminal heat pumps (PTHP), and Room Fan Coil Units.