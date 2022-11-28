One of the top concerns for any facility administrator is reducing energy consumption and costs. LG HVAC solutions provide the efficiency and energy management to reduce costs and help facilities meet their energy goals. LG's own Ultimate Inverter Compressor in the Multi V 5 provides a wider operation range of 165Hz to improve efficiency and reliability. Smart load control with Dual Sensing Control detects both temperature and humidity to deliver precise temperature management along with more comfortable environments. LG Scroll Chillers also provide commercial facilities with an energy efficient and environmentally friendly alternative for heating and cooling. Variable speed operation allows LG Scroll Chillers to function at a wide range of frequencies, which reduces waste energy as the units can closely align output with the required load. Comprehensive system control is one of the most important factors in reducing energy consumption and making overall system management more convenient. Real-time operation control, remote monitoring and detailed scheduling give facility administrators an edge when streamlining system operation and energy management.



While large commercial spaces present challenges when it comes to HVAC systems and energy management. But LG HVAC solutions are ensuring customers and partners are able to meet their goals as they keep tenants and shoppers happy through diverse designs, unparalleled comfort and high efficiency.