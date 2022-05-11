An A to Z of LG IAQ monitoring and control

The air we breathe is necessary to live and is a significant factor in our health. That's why LG believes that clean air should be a priority. With this being said, an optimal indoor environment not only offers indoor comfort and convenience but also provides healthy indoor air. For this reason, LG has introduced advanced ventilation solutions and air purification kits that can be implemented in 1-way, 4-way, and round cassettes, as well as stand-alone air purifiers.





Even though the indoor air quality is crucial in making a pleasant indoor environment, it is not easy for people to detect indoor air quality. And, sensitivity to air quality is significantly different from person to person compared to thermal comfort, noise, or lighting. And thus, the air purification monitor and control solution is vital in managing the IAQ.





We all know that HVAC equipment needs a control system to regulate the operation of a heating and/or air conditioning system. The same goes for purification and ventilation solutions. LG's air purification and ventilation Control system allows convenient and easy control and monitoring. LG control solution applications for air purification and ventilation range from small-scale individual controllers to large-scale central controllers for entire buildings. Additionally, the implementation of CO2 and fine dust sensors plays an important role in overall building indoor air quality.





While integrated system control is essential, real-time monitoring is invaluable to ensuring quality indoor air. LG air purification solutions provide precise, real-time air quality monitoring through touch control panels and displays on a wide range of systems controllers. In the case of LG cassette solutions, an LED light on the front panel of the unit indicates the air quality status. As for the control of ventilation solutions, diverse sensors play a critical role in monitoring indoor air quality levels. The CO2 sensor senses the CO2 level in the room and the users can monitor the CO2 level on the wired remote controller, and ERV controls the fan speed automatically following the level.