Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) is more than just a buzzword—it’s vital for maintaining the health, productivity, and comfort of everyone who spends much of their time indoors, which let’s face it, is most of us. Worldwide, IAQ standards are continually being refined. More countries are stepping up to the plate, crafting and revising guidelines to manage air pollutants more effectively and to boost the quality of air in our living and work spaces. While many of these standards across the globe are guidelines rather than regulations, their goal remains the same: to help us create healthier indoor environments and, therefore, improve our individual health and well-being.