Helping each team stay in tune with our goals for this production was a major part of this project. To maintain awareness for each team member, we posted information sheets that everyone could use as guidelines. This information kept everyone on the same page and made this project a success. Throughout the production, we also collected data on energy consumption for each team. The information we collected was then shared with team members and partners so everyone was in the loop.

The eco-referent performed their role in raising awareness about the issue of waste, shedding light on the importance of adopting practical measures to conserve energy, and mitigating the environmental repercussions stemming from digital practices. This not only highlighted the environmental aspect but also underscored the overarching significance of responsible resource utilization.