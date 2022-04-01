LG Electronics (LG), the well-established air conditioning technologies leader kicks off 2022 with numerous Technical Seminars across the Gulf Region. The Air Solution team showcases a robust line up in Commercial and Residential HVAC Solutions – including industry-leading Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) technology, indoor air quality solutions, Oil-Free Centrifugal Chiller and Retrofit Solution.

“It is with great pleasure that the team is able to travel and showcase products and solutions in person once again. Said Jae Won Yu, Head of Air Solution, LG Electronics Gulf Region. “Throughout the previous months, LG has been working on various solutions when it comes to air conditioning and we look forward to sharing LG’s latest offerings. As we share our most innovative lineup of industry-leading products and technology in commercial and residential business units, LG’s mission is to ensure their partners are being heard and their insights are taken into consideration and to expand further relationships all year round..

The key topics discussed during the technical seminar include Multi V Innovations and Core Technology, Retrofit Air Solution, and Chiller products.