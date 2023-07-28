How many BTUs do I need: The Comprehensive Guide

Contrary to popular belief, a higher BTU number does not necessarily represent a better AC unit. Simply opting for the highest BTU-rated unit may lead to inefficient cooling and increased energy consumption. An AC unit with too high of a BTU rating will cycle on and off more often, eventually cooling your place too much.2) On the other hand, AC units with too few BTUs will have to be constantly running to achieve the target temperature. It is crucial to decide the appropriate and suitable BTU depending on the size of the space.

