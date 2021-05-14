The LG Round Cassette not only focuses on design, but also increases convenience for installers as well. As the drain pipe and refrigerant pipe are bundled together in one place, installation takes less time. Further, installers no longer need to tilt their heads back when installing the cassette because the control box allows for the power supply cable to be connected from the side. With the LG Round Cassette, the unnecessary complications of installation jobs are a thing of the past.

When looking for the ideal cassette unit for any space, building owners, designers and installers can all agree that the LG Round Cassette delivers on all fronts. Reliable LG efficiency coupled with more flexible aesthetic possibilities and optimal performance eliminates sacrifice from the equation for the ideal solution in any space.