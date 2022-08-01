We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
As schools in different parts of the world are looking to reopen while dealing with the pandemic, administrators are still figuring out solutions to ensure safe environments in classrooms. Wearing masks, washing hands and using hand sanitizer are important in reducing the risk of transmission, but one of the most effective ways to mitigate exposure to airborne viruses is an effective system for air ventilation and purification. In order to create safe environment that not only reduces risk of infection but also allows students to feel comfortable, air ventilation and purification systems must be up to the task. LG air ventilation and purification systems are offering solutions that give administrators confidence to allow students back onto the classroom.
Image of a classroom with a teacher and studends raising their hands.
Air quality in schools is essential to providing a healthy learning environment
The Importance of Air Ventilation and Purification
Since air quality is such an essential factor in reducing the spread of infection, it is vital that schools prioritize the assessment of their air ventilation and purification systems. The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) highlighted that ‘changes to building operations, including the operation of heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning systems, can reduce airborne exposures.’ In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended increasing air filtration as much as possible as a guide for reopening schools. ASHRAE has also recommended the use of filters with a Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV) of 13 or a filter with an ePM1 rating under ISO 16890 for air ventilation and purification systems. If the air ventilation system in a school is rated below the recommended specifications or has not been evaluated, now may be the perfect time to evaluate and upgrade the system.
LG ERV air ventilation and a controller installed on the wall.
The LG ERV ensures that students will have fresh and healthy air in the classroom
The Effectiveness of ERV Ventilation
The LG ERV is an air ventilation solution that removes harmful cycles and draws fresh outdoor air into a building with a 3-step air purifying system. The CDC advocates for ventilation system upgrades to deliver clean air and dilute harmful contaminates from schools. The 3-step filtration system in the LG ERV is able to deliver fresh air by blocking approximately 90% of 0.4μm fine dust1 while the antivirus coating prevents the development of viruses2. This system provides a safer alternative to simply opening windows, which allows allergens indoor that can cause additional health problems.
Demonstration of the 5-step filtration of LG Air Purifiation Kit.
The LG Air Purification Kit delivers clean air with 5-step filtration
Air Purification Kit Performance
With indoor air quality becoming an increasing important issue, LG has focused their energy on maintaining healthier environments. Through these efforts, LG has developed the LG Air Purification Kit with 5-step filtration that eliminates 99.9% of PM1.0 particles from the air3. This air purification solution can be implemented with LG indoor units such as the DUAL Vane Cassette to add through air purification to efficient climate control. Since air purification systems are ineffective if filters are not maintained properly, the LG Air Purification Kit was specifically designed for easy accessibility and maintenance.
As schools are slowly opening up around the world, administrators must be able to create safe and healthy environments that can assure and ensure students have a nurturing and secure learning environment. Providing thorough and dependable air ventilation and purification should be at the top of the list for schools as they open their doors.
1. The filtration performance of LG Electronics’ air filter AHFT035H0 was verified by FINAS (Finnish Accreditation Service) according to the procedures defined in ISO 16890:2016
2. The heat exchanger of LG ERV passed a JIS Z 2911 test which certifies its resistance to Penicillium sp., Cladosporium sp. and Alternaria sp.
3. Bacteria and ultrafine dust removal performance of the Air Purification Kit for the cassette type indoor unit has been verified by TÜV Rheinland. According to the test conducted at KTL Permanent test on April 2020, the Air Purification Kit has removed 99.9% of Staphylococcus epidermidis (ATCC 12228) in 60 minutes and 99.4% of phi X174 (ATCC 13706-B1) in 30 minutes under the operation mode. According to the test conducted on March 2020, the Air Purification Kit has removed 99.9% of ultrafine dusts with size of 50nm and 100nm under the operation mode.
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
