In 2022, the heat pump market in Germany experienced significant growth, reaching a remarkable 53%.1) This unprecedented growth has been sparked by new regulations regarding eco-conscious heating solutions and emerging technology in the space. Proposed policies, such as the German Buildings Energy Act (Gebäudeenergiegesetz – GEG), stipulate that by 2024, all new heating systems that are installed must operate with a minimum of 65% renewable energy and fossil-fuel-based heating systems will effectively be banned in the country.2) While most subsidies offered by the government cover approximately 50% of the initial investment required for installing a heat pump, customers looking to build new homes may still be put in a tough position when it comes time to select an HVAC solution.



With these and other factors in mind, LG has rolled out new heat pump solutions to make heat pump technology more accessible to consumers. The Therma V R32 Split 4kW and 6kW models as well as the Therma V R32 Monobloc S 9kW 3-Phase model provide customers with new features that address these issues. If you’ve visited our blog, you’ll also be familiar with the innovative heat pump solutions from LG. But let’s explore these new offerings and how they address the needs of a changing market.