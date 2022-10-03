When using a humidifier, it is crucial to perform regular maintenance and cleaning. Beyond ensuring that the humidifier is working properly, a contaminated humidifier can release bacteria into the air and be detrimental to your health. Maintaining a clean humidifier is key to reliable performance and a healthy environment. In order to clean your humidifier properly, you will need to disassemble the plastic components and be sure to avoid electronics in the device. With the humidifier unplugged, add white vinegar to the water tank and soak smaller plastic components in a bowl of white vinegar. Let everything soak for a t least 20 minutes and then use a small brush to clean away any grime or scale buildup. Next you will need to thoroughly disinfect your humidifier. Prepare a mixture of 1 teaspoon of liquid chlorine bleach with 1 gallon of water and fill the water tank approximately half way. Then let the mixture sit in the tank for about 20 minutes. Once this is complete, rinse the tank and all components thoroughly with water and reassemble the humidifier. Water in your humidifier should be changed at least daily and your humidifier should be cleaned once every few days. This will ensure that your are keeping the air in our home healthy and clean.

As the air becomes dry and fears over the COVID-19 pandemic remain, maintaining a healthy indoor environment is extremely important. Look into the right humidifier for your home and enjoy a healthier and more comfortable household.