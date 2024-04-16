We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct
A TV hanging on the hotel wall shows a vivid and bright screen.
* 65 inch
All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Pro:Centric Cloud
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
Easily Accessible to Netflix Application With Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content including Netflix App is shown on TV inside the hotel room.
* webOS 5.0 only * PMS required * Available with Pro:Centric Cloud
Pro:Centric Direct
The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Slim Bezel That Makes TV a Sophisticated Objet
The TV with slim bezel shows the screen with realistic images to enhance viewer experience.
* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / iOS based mobile device
