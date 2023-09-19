About Cookies on This Site

Transparent LED Film

LAT140

Transparent LED Film

Bring New Life to Transparent Space

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
A NATURAL BLEND WITH SPACE

Superb Transparency

The LG Transparent LED film, which is a metal mesh type connecting each pixel with a thin metal mesh line, reflects the object behind the product even after the product is attached and turned off. This offers a wide-open view while blending into existing interior design smoothly and delivers various information effectively by attracting the attention of passersby.

Superb Transparency

Data Lines with Bypass Function
EYECATCHING CONTENT DISPLAY

Data Lines with Bypass Function

The 14mm transparent LED film consists of LED chips connected by series and additional bypass data lines. So even if an error occurs with an LED chip, it reduces its impact on the other chips placed in the same row. This newly added function helps you show text, images, and videos as clearly as possible.
RELIABLE PRODUCT QUALITY

OCR (Optically Clear Resin) Direct Bonding

The LG Transparent LED film, which applied the OCR bonding method, protects LED pixels stably by fully filling the gap between transparent layers. Compared to OCA (Optically Clear Adhesive) method, which usually perforates the upper layer above each LED pixel to prevent uneven surface and scattered reflection, the LED film fully embraces and protects the pixels resulting in improved durability and flat surface*.

OCR (Optically Clear Resin) Direct Bonding

Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

* This is based on the internal comparison test between OCR and OCA with perforations of the upper transparent layer under the condition of -10˚~ 45˚ temperature and 0 ~ 30% humidity.
webOS Smart Platform
SMART LED SIGNAGE

webOS Smart Platform

LG webOS is a web-centric platform, making it easier for SIs and developers to build web-based solutions according to various environments. By supporting SCAP and compatibility with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, you can save time and labor costs.
Control Manager
SMART LED SIGNAGE

Control Manager

Through the Control Manager, available on internet-connected devices, you can set, control contents and monitor the status of multiple displays in different locations in real time. Especially for Transparent LED film installed on large area, the Control Manager helps you to play and check contents in easier way.
SMART LED SIGNAGE

Real-time ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

Real-time ConnectedCare Service

Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

* ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.
Enhanced Brightness and Control
EYECATCHING CONTENT DISPLAY

Enhanced Brightness and Control

The LED film with smaller pixel pitch, 14mm, and advanced brightness of up to 2,100cd/m²* attracts the attention of passersby while displaying a wide range of colors. Also, by using Control Manager solution, you can adjust and set brightness by timeline to deliver messages with optimal brightness.
webOS Smart Platform
SMART LED SIGNAGE

webOS Smart Platform

LG webOS is a web-centric platform, making it easier for SIs and developers to build web-based solutions according to various environments. By supporting SCAP and compatibility with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, you can save time and labor costs.
Print

All Spec

LED FILM(LAT140GT81)

Pixel Pitch(mm)

13.7±0.2mm

LED Type

R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD2020)

Resolution

48 x 36

Pixels per Panel

1,728

Pixel Density (point/㎡)

5,102

Brightness (cd/㎡)

Typ.2,100nit

Contrast Ratio

≥ 100,000:1

Luminance Uniformity

≥ 70%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

120 x 120

Life Time (Duration of Half Brightness in Hours)

50,000 Hrs

Daily Usage

24h / 7days

Warranty

2 years

Transparency

Typ 53%

Operating Temperature

0℃ ~ 45℃ (Indoor Glass Installation Only)

Film Trimming

Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)

Color Processing

(9bit) 500/500/500 Level (R, G, B)

Colors

125,000,000 Colors

Color Chromaticity

Cx: 0.25±0.03, Cy : 0.34±0.03

Dimension (W x H x D)

655 x 492 x 2.9mm
(with front & back protection film)

Weight

1kg

Power Consumption

37W(Transparent panel 1EA + Common Bezel kit 2EA)

Accessory

ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card

1ST BEZEL(ACC-14LATB1)

Dimension (W x H x D)

69.4 x 492 x 25mm (Cover)

Weight

0.4Kg

COMMON BEZEL(ACC-14LATB2)

Dimension (W x H x D)

51.4 x 492 x 25mm (Cover)

Weight

0.3Kg

UNIT CONTROLLER(LCLG140U)

Resolution

960x540 (1/4 FHD)

Interface

Input : LVDS
Output : RJ45 x4EA

Maximum Transmission Length

100m (Cable : CAT5E, CAT6)

Dimension (W x H x D)

293 x 188.7 x 37mm

Weight

1.5Kg

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Power Consumption

20 W

SYSTEM CONTROLLER(LCLG002)

Video (Max. Input Resolution)

DP : 1920x1080@60Hz
HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz
DVI-D : 1920x1080@60Hz

Interface (Input)

HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS-232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), IR Receiver (Phone Jacke Type), USB 3.0,

Interface (Output)

DP, RS-232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), LVDS

Dimension (W x H x D mm)

293 x193.3 x 40.1mm

Weight (Head, Kg)

1.6kg

Temperature Sensor

O

Light Sensor

O

Source Selection

HDMI, DVI-D, DP

Power Consumption

17W

CMS S/W

Yes (2.9)

Signage365care

Yes (2.7)

Accessory

Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book , Warranty Card

POWER(ACC-LATP1)

Dimension (W x H x D)

183 x 86 x 28mm

Weight

769g

Input

100~240V, 50~60Hz

Output

19.5V/10.8A (210W)

Color

White

DC output cable

14AWG, 1.5m

Type

L Type

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.