About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
2023 LG Indoor LED Series, 1.56mm Pixel Pitch

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

2023 LG Indoor LED Series, 1.56mm Pixel Pitch

LSBE015-GD

2023 LG Indoor LED Series, 1.56mm Pixel Pitch

LSBE Indoor LED Series

LSBE Indoor LED Series

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Improved Flatness and Easy Maintenance

Improved Flatness and Easy Maintenance

LSBE utilizes two modules to form a single cabinet, which helps minimize the gaps between modules compared to cabinets composed of multiple modules resulting in a smoother screen with fewer visible gaps. Moreover thanks to its structural advantage, LSBE allows for easy maintenance.

 

Durable Frame Design

Durable Frame Design

LSBE utilizes two modules to form a single cabinet, which helps minimize the gaps between modules compared to cabinets composed of multiple modules resulting in a smoother screen with fewer visible gaps. Moreover thanks to its structural advantage, LSBE allows for easy maintenance.

 

Brightness

This monitor supports a built-in stereo speaker with MaxxAudio® that helps you save desk space and delivers audio clarity.

 

Brightness

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG's CVBA system controller, the LSBE series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.

 

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
*The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
*Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
*LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.

Print

All Spec

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.