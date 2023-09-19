We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wired Digital X-ray Detector
*Ingress protection code IEC standard 60529.
*Maximum load weight: uniform load 300kg (661lb), point load 100kg (220lb)
All Spec
-
Size
-
17” x 17” x 0.61”
-
Panel Type
-
General Radiography
-
Scintillator
-
Csl
-
Pixel Size
-
140 µm
-
X-ray Sensitive Area (pixels)
-
3,072 x 3,072
-
X-ray Sensitive Area (inches)
-
16.9” x 16.9”
-
MTF @ 0.5 lp/mm
-
89% (Typ)
-
DQE @ 0.1 lp/mm
-
72% (Typ)
-
A/D Conversion
-
16 bit
-
Data Output
-
16 bit
-
Communication Method
-
Wired
-
Total Cycle Time
-
8 seconds
-
AED (Auto Exposure Detection)
-
Supported
-
Raw Image Time
-
2 sec
-
Resistance Rating
-
IP53 rated
-
Sensor Protection Plate
-
Carbon Fiber
-
Maximum Load Weight
-
Full (Uniform Load) : 300kg Local (Point Load) : 100kg
-
