Wired Digital X-ray Detector

Ensure Diagnostic Accuracy

Superior Image Quality

LG DXD guarantees high resolution and clear image quality without image distortion through 16bit image processing. Plus, it also supports ideal pixel pitches of 140㎛ for high resolution images.
Light yet Durable

Light yet Durable

IP53: Water and Dust Resistant

IP53: Water and Dust Resistant

IP53 resistance rating* ensures that LG DXD will be partially protected against dust that may harm the equipment and moisture spray up to 60 degrees from vertical.

*Ingress protection code IEC standard 60529.

Magnesium & Carbon-fiber Body

Magnesium & Carbon-fiber Body

With a super strong body that combines carbon-fiber with magnesium, LG DXD is not only lightweight, but also exceptionally strong.

*Maximum load weight: uniform load 300kg (661lb), point load 100kg (220lb)

Rapid Image Availability
Improve Work Efficiency

Rapid Image Availability

LG DXD increases productivity with a fast-processing. It takes only 2 seconds to get a raw image.
All Spec

PANEL

Size

17” x 17” x 0.61”

Panel Type

General Radiography

Scintillator

Csl

Pixel Size

140 µm

X-ray Sensitive Area (pixels)

3,072 x 3,072

X-ray Sensitive Area (inches)

16.9” x 16.9”

MTF @ 0.5 lp/mm

89% (Typ)

DQE @ 0.1 lp/mm

72% (Typ)

COMMUNICATION

A/D Conversion

16 bit

Data Output

16 bit

Communication Method

Wired

Total Cycle Time

8 seconds

AED (Auto Exposure Detection)

Supported

Raw Image Time

2 sec

DURABILITY

Resistance Rating

IP53 rated

Sensor Protection Plate

Carbon Fiber

Maximum Load Weight

Full (Uniform Load) : 300kg Local (Point Load) : 100kg

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.