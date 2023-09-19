We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 (68.58cm) UHD 8MP Surgical Monitor
*Bracket and PC sold separately.
*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Commucation in Medicine): Standard applied to the grayscale tone characteristics of monitors used in the medical field.
*Dynamic Sync Mode is only available to 60Hz input source.
All Spec
-
Type
-
IPS + Glass
-
Size
-
68.58cm (27) (16:9)
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.1554mm x 0.1554mm
-
Display Colors
-
10bit/sRGB 99% + Deep Red
-
Viewing Angles
-
178/178
-
Brightness
-
800cd/m²
-
Surface Treatment
-
Optical Bonding Glass (1.3T)
-
Contrast Ratio (typical)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time (Typical)
-
14ms (Typ.)
-
Input Terminals
-
HDMI(2.0) x 1, DP(1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1
-
Output Terminals
-
DP(1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1
-
Digital Scanning Frequency (H/V)
-
HDMI, DP: 30~135kHz / 56~61Hz DVI-D: 30~83kHz / 56~61Hz
-
Sync Formats
-
Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode)
-
Function
-
1upstream, 1downstream (For calibration)
-
Standard
-
USB 3.0
-
Power Requirements
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Maximum Power Consumption
-
120W
-
Power Management
-
0.3W
-
Yes
-
Brightness Stabilization
-
Yes
-
IP35 / IP32 (Front / Back)
-
Yes
-
IEC(IEC60601-1 / IEC60601-1-2), FCC(FCC part 15 Class A), CB, UL(UL60601-1), C-UL-US, KC, RoHS, REACH, WEEE, CISPR, EN, ANSI, AAMI, CE MDD(Class 1)
-
Yes
-
Power cord, HDMI Cable, DP Cable, Adapter, CD/Book Manual
-
Weight(Without Stand)
-
7.7kg
-
