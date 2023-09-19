About Cookies on This Site

27 (68.58cm) UHD 8MP Surgical Monitor

27HJ710S-W

27HJ710S-W

27 (68.58cm) UHD 8MP Surgical Monitor

68.58cm (27) IPS 8MP Premium UHD

68.58cm (27) IPS 8MP Premium UHD

The detailed picture quality of the LG surgical monitor meets operating room requirements. With its 68.58cm (27) IPS 8MP display, the LG surgical monitor improves work efficiency not only by enabling detailed observation but also by displaying multiple imaging application.

IPS & sRGB over 99% Deep RED

The LG surgical monitor provides brightness and sRGB over 99% to ensure accurate color reproduction in surgery room. Moreover, by adding deep red color spectrum, LG surgical monitor assures color expression of red spectrum.

*Bracket and PC sold separately.
*Monitor from the video clip may differ from the actual model.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

DICOM Part 14 & Brightness Stabilization

DICOM Part 14 & Brightness Stabilization

The LG surgical monitor carefully measures and sets every grayscale tone to create a monitor compliant with DICOM Part 14 to ensure visual accuracy and consistency. Furthermore, LG's surgical monitors offer stabilized brightness settings that quickly adapt during the surgical procedure to correspond to local lighting conditions.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Commucation in Medicine): Standard applied to the grayscale tone characteristics of monitors used in the medical field.
*Wall mount sold separately.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Dynamic Sync Mode & Quick Response Time

The LG clinical review monitor supports low input lag and quick response time, it allows the monitor to receive signal of a lot of heavy information quickly and display a clear image with no distortion for precise decoding of information for efficient clinical review.

*Dynamic Sync Mode is only available to 60Hz input source.

Dustproof & Waterproof

Dustproof & Waterproof

The LG's multi-coated glass is highly durable and scratch-resistant and protects the panel during a surgical procedure. The front panel of the LG surgical monitor has an IP35 protection level and the back panel has an IP32 level, securing it against any water or fluids that may contact it during an operation.

*Wall mount sold separately.
*Monitor from the video clip may differ from the actual model.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Anti-reflection & Optical Bonding Glass

The LG surgical monitor with optically bonded glass significantly reduces internal reflection between the cover glass and the LCD to enhance accuracy. Now you can judge accurately with the high legibility and definition during the operation without eyestrain.
PANEL

Type

IPS + Glass

Size

68.58cm (27) (16:9)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160

Pixel Pitch

0.1554mm x 0.1554mm

Display Colors

10bit/sRGB 99% + Deep Red

Viewing Angles

178/178

Brightness

800cd/m²

Surface Treatment

Optical Bonding Glass (1.3T)

Contrast Ratio (typical)

1000:1

Response Time (Typical)

14ms (Typ.)

VIDEO SIGNALS

Input Terminals

HDMI(2.0) x 1, DP(1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1

Output Terminals

DP(1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1

Digital Scanning Frequency (H/V)

HDMI, DP: 30~135kHz / 56~61Hz DVI-D: 30~83kHz / 56~61Hz

Sync Formats

Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode)

USB

Function

1upstream, 1downstream (For calibration)

Standard

USB 3.0

POWER

Power Requirements

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Maximum Power Consumption

120W

Power Management

0.3W

SENSOR

Yes

Brightness Stabilization

ENVIRONMENTAL REQUIREMENTS

Yes

IP35 / IP32 (Front / Back)

CERTIFICATIONS & STANDARDS

Yes

IEC(IEC60601-1 / IEC60601-1-2), FCC(FCC part 15 Class A), CB, UL(UL60601-1), C-UL-US, KC, RoHS, REACH, WEEE, CISPR, EN, ANSI, AAMI, CE MDD(Class 1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

Yes

Power cord, HDMI Cable, DP Cable, Adapter, CD/Book Manual

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Weight(Without Stand)

7.7kg

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.